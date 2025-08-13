Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC IVYEDU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC IVYEDU
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/09/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC IVYEDU

Chuyên viên tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC IVYEDU

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Determine recruitment needs in businesses based on the actual situation of the business or according to finding out new industry trends.
Propose to the superior on recruitment implementation plan. Recruitment planning according to the recruitment process.
Post recruitment news, screening profile, and screening candidate interviews according to the company
Contact recruitment agencies to find high quality CVs (If necessary).
Collaborate with universities to receive high quality student internship records.
Planning and arranging interviews for professional staffs, heads of department and units.
Advising heads of department and units in recruiting and evaluating candidates.
Processes to receive new personnel according to the Recruitment procedure (conduct the Offer Letter, Orientation; welcome On board; prepare the Probation contract; follow probation period)
Propose suitable recruitment channels to effectively use the recruitment budget and control recruitment costs.
Organizing events related to recruiting personnel to attract quality employee.
Processes and regulations for the Recruiment of the company.
Updating information, evaluating quality, planing and reporting on recruitment for the company.
Support the training courses, evaluate the new employee’s performace during the probation period.
Implement, improve, test system, interview questionnaires and tools for recruiting.
Research, propose and organize internal courses for employees.
Track and report training results to the related departments.
Coordinate organizing activities and events for Staff (Christmas, Teacher’s Day, New Year Eve, etc,).
Do staff survey and propose the adjustment for improving staff care.
Oversee internal communicating with our Staff
Compose on-demand content and articles (newsletters, announcements, happy birthday ...) to post on internal media
channels.
Support other Departments (if required)
Other tasks (if required from managers).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Being fluent at English.
At least 2-3 years of continuous experience working in the same field to have a recruitment source.
Graduating from university in the fields related to Business or related majors.
Good understanding of human resource management
Being enthusiastic, thoughtful, careful, meticulous and observant.
Having good communication skill.
Handling situations effectively and efficiently.
Interviewing and evaluating candidates skills.
Searching and screening skills.
Ability to build a candidate database, good network.
Proficient in recruiment industry tools
Being proficient in office skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC IVYEDU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social insurance, health insurance, and other benefits in accordance with the Labor Law and company policies.
A dynamic and constantly evolving work environment.
Opportunity to work in a large team with experienced members.
Always have the chance to develop your career in related fields such as project management, digital, and marketing.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC IVYEDU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC IVYEDU

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC IVYEDU

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Quỳnh Lan, 60 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

