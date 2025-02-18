Tuyển Product Marketing Rheem Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Rheem Viet Nam LTD.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Developing Marketing Strategies: Crafting product Marketing Strategies, including pricing, advertising, and product launches. Cost effective product direction, packaging and future product developments and analysis.
- Product Understanding: deep dive into the technical aspects of company's products. Understand their features, benefits, and unique selling points, product highlights/ specs & feature.
- Propose Annual Business Plan. Work together with Sales team for monthly execution. Price & promotion management of products. Demand Forecasting and Inventory Management. Monthly Sell in Forecasting.
- Report on regional, category and channel sales results, reports, forecast and marketing prospects (weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annually). Develop and implement training programs for the internal/ external/ customer sales teams to ensure that they have the skills and knowledge required to achieve their targets.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Rheem Viet Nam LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rheem Viet Nam LTD.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI