Tuyển Product Marketing Rheem Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Developing Marketing Strategies: Crafting product Marketing Strategies, including pricing, advertising, and product launches. Cost effective product direction, packaging and future product developments and analysis.

- Product Understanding: deep dive into the technical aspects of company's products. Understand their features, benefits, and unique selling points, product highlights/ specs & feature.

- Propose Annual Business Plan. Work together with Sales team for monthly execution. Price & promotion management of products. Demand Forecasting and Inventory Management. Monthly Sell in Forecasting.

- Report on regional, category and channel sales results, reports, forecast and marketing prospects (weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annually). Develop and implement training programs for the internal/ external/ customer sales teams to ensure that they have the skills and knowledge required to achieve their targets.