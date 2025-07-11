Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Overview: Responsible for designing and implementing the Group’s Total Rewards strategy, including compensation, benefits, and recognition programs. Ensure internal equity, external competitiveness, and alignment with business goals.
Overview:
Lead the design of job evaluation systems, salary structures, reward policies, benefits frameworks.
Support the Group CPO in driving HR strategy through comprehensive rewards systems and robust people data infrastructure.
Serve as the HR Excellence Center, offering guidance to the organization on best practices, strategies, and solutions to optimize HR operations and drive organizational success.
* Responsibility:
A. PERFORMANCE:
Total Rewards Strategy & Implementation
▪ Develop and implement a comprehensive Total Rewards strategy (Compensation – Benefits – Recognition) for the Group and subsidiaries to ensure internal equity, external competitiveness, and budget alignment.
▪ Lead salary benchmarking, data analysis, and cyclical updates to reward
policies.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Other
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI