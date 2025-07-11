Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/08/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Overview: Responsible for designing and implementing the Group’s Total Rewards strategy, including compensation, benefits, and recognition programs. Ensure internal equity, external competitiveness, and alignment with business goals.
Overview:
Lead the design of job evaluation systems, salary structures, reward policies, benefits frameworks.
Support the Group CPO in driving HR strategy through comprehensive rewards systems and robust people data infrastructure.
Serve as the HR Excellence Center, offering guidance to the organization on best practices, strategies, and solutions to optimize HR operations and drive organizational success.
* Responsibility:
A. PERFORMANCE:
Total Rewards Strategy & Implementation
▪ Develop and implement a comprehensive Total Rewards strategy (Compensation – Benefits – Recognition) for the Group and subsidiaries to ensure internal equity, external competitiveness, and budget alignment.
▪ Lead salary benchmarking, data analysis, and cyclical updates to reward
policies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Other

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, P. Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

