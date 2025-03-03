Tuyển Product Marketing Wellform (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Tây Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Wellform and its parent company has over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and supplying lingerie, swimwear and loungewear to European and US market.

With our headquarters in Hong Kong and manufacturing sites across China, Myanmar, and Vietnam, we are a rapidly growing company whose business focus is gradually shifting to Vietnam.

We designed and are building our new Vietnam Headquarter in TTC Industrial Zone. To meet the increasing demand of facility management and our goal of developing into a smart factory, we are seeking a passionate Maintenance Manager to join our team.

Your responsibilities include:-

Oversee the maintenance of all production machineries, production systems and the building facilities.

Responsibilities:

- Ensure smooth operation, troubleshooting issues and leading a team of technicians.

- Work closely with the executive team and plays a pivotal role in developing a automated smart factory

- Oversee the maintenance of all machinery and production systems.