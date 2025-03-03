Tuyển Product Marketing Wellform (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Tây Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Wellform (Vietnam) Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/04/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Wellform (Vietnam) Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Tây Ninh: Nha Xuong 1, Lo A17.5, Duong C1, KCN Thanh Thanh Cong, Phuong An Hoa, Thi xa Trang Bang, Tinh Tay Ninh, Vietnam, Thành phố Tây Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Wellform and its parent company has over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and supplying lingerie, swimwear and loungewear to European and US market.
With our headquarters in Hong Kong and manufacturing sites across China, Myanmar, and Vietnam, we are a rapidly growing company whose business focus is gradually shifting to Vietnam.
We designed and are building our new Vietnam Headquarter in TTC Industrial Zone. To meet the increasing demand of facility management and our goal of developing into a smart factory, we are seeking a passionate Maintenance Manager to join our team.
Your responsibilities include:-
**Introduction:**
**Introduction:
Oversee the maintenance of all production machineries, production systems and the building facilities.
Responsibilities:
- Ensure smooth operation, troubleshooting issues and leading a team of technicians.
- Work closely with the executive team and plays a pivotal role in developing a automated smart factory
- Oversee the maintenance of all machinery and production systems.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Wellform (Vietnam) Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
1. Attractive salary and benefits package for the ideal candidate
2. Year-end performance bonus
3. 13rd Month Salary
4. On-site accommodation can be provided
5. Other benefits as per local law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wellform (Vietnam) Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Wellform (Vietnam) Company Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nha Xuong 1, Lo A17.5, Duong C1, KCN Thanh Thanh Cong, Phuong An Hoa, Thi xa Trang Bang, Tinh Tay Ninh, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

