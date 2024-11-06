Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities

Responsible for Planning, Executing, Monitor & Control and Close technical and business projects across multiple stakeholders; developing analysis to support process and project improvements.

Manages and coordinates business and technical projects through all phases of initiation, development, and implementation; tends to work on waterfall projects.

Works with business to define and manage the scope, strategy, requirements, and implementation of projects.

Ensures that assigned projects are completed within budgets and schedules while meeting client business objectives.

Identifies, analyses, mitigates, documents, and controls project risks.

Provides effective and regular communication within the project team, stakeholders, sponsors, and management.

Identifies resource needs for the project and establishes roles, expectations, and goals with team members.

Assess and manages risks that impede successful project delivery.

Participates in negotiation of contract terms and conditions and ensure compliance with contract terms for project consultants and vendors.

Responsible for assisting in hiring project staff, and developing motivating, coaching, advising, and managing the project team.

Manage the technical components of the project or act as manager of personnel, including evaluating personnel.

Technology Strategy Development:

Research and implement and advise the BOD on technology solutions to develop a tech strategy aligned with the company's business goals.

Develop systems for functions within new projects in response to challenging requirements.

IT Department Direction and Development:

Define and develop the direction of the IT department, including planning and operational policies.

Delegate tasks, evaluate job performance, and propose rewards or disciplinary actions for staff.

Manage, monitor, and evaluate the performance of the IT department.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree

5-year experience in IT management, Team management, Client servicing.

Proven Experienced and strong project management experience using waterfall and Agile.

Well planning, execute, monitor, and control project scope, budget, time.

Excellent stakeholder’s management and communication

Experience working with distributed teams across locations.

Good communication skills, both in English and Vietnamese

Certified PMI is preferable.

Required skills:

ReactJS, Redux, jQuery, EJS, ES6

NodeJS

MySQL, RabbitMQ, Redis

CSS Pre-processors: SASS, LESS, Stylus

Unit testing frameworks and tools

Bonus skills:

React Native

Technical SEO

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What can we offer you?

A competitive salary and benefits packages.

A growth trajectory that extends upward and outward, encouraging you to follow your passions and learn new skills.

A focus on growing your career path with us.

Flexible work policies and strong work-life balance.

Professional development and leadership opportunities.

About us:

Culture: fun, dynamic, collaborative, and creative working environment with a focus on work-life balance

Professional development: Leadership and career soft skill trainings, sponsored certifications.

Hours: Monday to Friday 08:30AM to 05:30PM (flexible) with clear OT policies

Office location: 144-146 Nguyen Thai Binh Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM

