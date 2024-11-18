Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

IT Project Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

Mức lương
8 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 209 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

Project Coordination: Assist in planning, coordinating, and executing project tasks to ensure timely delivery.
Analysis: Work with customer to gather, analyze, and document customer requirements to ensure a clear understanding of their needs and objectives.
Collaborate with internal teams to translate customer requirements into actionable project tasks.
Resource Management: Track project resources, including scheduling, and personnel allocation.
Documentation and Reporting: Maintain comprehensive project documentation, project plans, and progress reports.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: At least 1 years of experience in project coordination, project management, or a similar role.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, or a related field.
Skills: Strong organizational, time management, and multitasking skills.
Communication: Excellent written and verbal communication skills with team and customers.
Languages: Fluent in English (verbal and written).;
Problem Solving: Assist in identifying issues and providing solutions to potential project bottlenecks.
Time Management: Prioritization of tasks to ensure project deadlines are met.
Adaptability: Ability to work in a fast-paced and evolving project environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

2-month probation period with full salary.
Performance review yearly.
Attractive salary, 13th and 14th month salaries are dependent on the company’s business performance.
Free coffee, tea, snacks, parking.
Leave: + 12 annual leave days, 2 sick leave days. + 1 Birthday leave in birth month. + 2 days to work form home per month.
Personal career development plan.
Training necessary skillset under job requirements.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3A, 102 Nguyễn Đình Chính, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-assistant-thu-nhap-8-15-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job252715
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 14 USD
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 14 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển IT Project Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 08/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển IT Project Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 07/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ THI CÔNG NỘI THẤT KHÁNH VY HOME
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ THI CÔNG NỘI THẤT KHÁNH VY HOME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ THI CÔNG NỘI THẤT KHÁNH VY HOME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SX Hưng Phát
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công ty TNHH SX Hưng Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH SX Hưng Phát
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AD.TEK
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AD.TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AD.TEK
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MERNE
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MERNE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MERNE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bee Logistics Corporation Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên hiện trường Logistics Bee Logistics Corporation Pro Company làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Bee Logistics Corporation Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 14 USD
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 14 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển IT Project Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 08/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển IT Project Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 07/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ CIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ CIT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Project Manager ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH GITS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GITS
Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Project Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm