Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 209 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

Project Coordination: Assist in planning, coordinating, and executing project tasks to ensure timely delivery.

Analysis: Work with customer to gather, analyze, and document customer requirements to ensure a clear understanding of their needs and objectives.

Collaborate with internal teams to translate customer requirements into actionable project tasks.

Resource Management: Track project resources, including scheduling, and personnel allocation.

Documentation and Reporting: Maintain comprehensive project documentation, project plans, and progress reports.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: At least 1 years of experience in project coordination, project management, or a similar role.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, or a related field.

Skills: Strong organizational, time management, and multitasking skills.

Communication: Excellent written and verbal communication skills with team and customers.

Languages: Fluent in English (verbal and written).;

Problem Solving: Assist in identifying issues and providing solutions to potential project bottlenecks.

Time Management: Prioritization of tasks to ensure project deadlines are met.

Adaptability: Ability to work in a fast-paced and evolving project environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

2-month probation period with full salary.

Performance review yearly.

Attractive salary, 13th and 14th month salaries are dependent on the company’s business performance.

Free coffee, tea, snacks, parking.

Leave: + 12 annual leave days, 2 sick leave days. + 1 Birthday leave in birth month. + 2 days to work form home per month.

Personal career development plan.

Training necessary skillset under job requirements.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

