Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY

Mức lương
Đến 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hoa Đăng Office, 290 Nguyễn Trãi, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

I. Leadership & Team Development
Lead, supervise, and mentor IT team members to help them reach their full potential and foster a collaborative work environment.
Conduct performance reviews, offer constructive feedback, and create development plans for continuous team growth
II. Technical Oversight & Process Management
Oversee the maintenance, updates, and upgrades of IT systems.
Ensure compliance with technical standards and security protocols.
Lead technical discussions and decision-making related to system architecture, design, and implementation.
Manage IT project, including timelines, resources, and deliverables.
III. Collaboration & Support
Collaborate with other departments to understand IT requirements and provide effective solutions.
Provide technical support and troubleshooting assistance to resolve IT-related issues promptly.
IV. Continuous Improvement & Innovation
Ensure that the team follows established technical processes and methodologies for system development and maintenance.
Stay updated with emerging technologies and recommend improvements.

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-have
Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or any relevant field.
At least 2 years of experience as a Technical Leader or Project Manager, with strong IT background. Proven experience in a technical leadership role, managing software development projects.
Technical base: Java, .Net, Nodejs, ReactJS, etc.
Fluency in English. Effective communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Knowledge of project management methodologies.
Strong problem-solving skills.
Nice-to-have
Comfortable with exploring new technologies.
Have a strong understanding of software development lifecycles and modern transaction processing environments.
Self-motivated with “can-do” attitude, result-oriented, organized and ability to work independently with priorities under tight timelines, in a complex customer environment.
Excellent interpersonal skills to establish and maintain good relationship with colleagues, clients and head quarter management

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range: Upto 40mil (Gross).
13th month salary bonus.
Probation period with 85% salary for 2 months.
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law.
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday bonus, etc.)
Team building, sports and esports activities such as football, billiard and games.
A buzzing space, youthful full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts.
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM). Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY

CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hoa Đăng Office, 290 Nguyễn Trãi, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

