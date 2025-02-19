Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hoa Đăng Office, 290 Nguyễn Trãi, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

I. Leadership & Team Development

Lead, supervise, and mentor IT team members to help them reach their full potential and foster a collaborative work environment.

Conduct performance reviews, offer constructive feedback, and create development plans for continuous team growth

II. Technical Oversight & Process Management

Oversee the maintenance, updates, and upgrades of IT systems.

Ensure compliance with technical standards and security protocols.

Lead technical discussions and decision-making related to system architecture, design, and implementation.

Manage IT project, including timelines, resources, and deliverables.

III. Collaboration & Support

Collaborate with other departments to understand IT requirements and provide effective solutions.

Provide technical support and troubleshooting assistance to resolve IT-related issues promptly.

IV. Continuous Improvement & Innovation

Ensure that the team follows established technical processes and methodologies for system development and maintenance.

Stay updated with emerging technologies and recommend improvements.

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-have

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or any relevant field.

At least 2 years of experience as a Technical Leader or Project Manager, with strong IT background. Proven experience in a technical leadership role, managing software development projects.

Technical base: Java, .Net, Nodejs, ReactJS, etc.

Fluency in English. Effective communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Knowledge of project management methodologies.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Nice-to-have

Comfortable with exploring new technologies.

Have a strong understanding of software development lifecycles and modern transaction processing environments.

Self-motivated with “can-do” attitude, result-oriented, organized and ability to work independently with priorities under tight timelines, in a complex customer environment.

Excellent interpersonal skills to establish and maintain good relationship with colleagues, clients and head quarter management

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range: Upto 40mil (Gross).

13th month salary bonus.

Probation period with 85% salary for 2 months.

Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law.

12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.

Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday bonus, etc.)

Team building, sports and esports activities such as football, billiard and games.

A buzzing space, youthful full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts.

Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM). Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin