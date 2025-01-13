Tuyển Project Manager VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,300 - 2 USD

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
Project Manager

Mức lương
1,300 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lotte Center, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 2 USD

Korean Speaking Project Manager for Supporting the Entry of Korean Startups into Vietnam

Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 3 years of relevant professional experience.
- Proficiency in Korean (spoken and written) for business communication.
- Ability to build relationships and communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders.
- Business-level English proficiency (speaking and writing) is preferred.
- Desire to develop a career in the startup and emerging technology sectors.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Monday to Friday work schedule.
- Paid annual leave.
- Competitive salary: USD 1,300–1,700/month (negotiable based on experience).
- 13th-month salary bonus.
- Performance-based incentives.
- Provides Vietnam public holidays plus additional holidays designated by the Korean Embassy in Vietnam

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 17th floor, Charmvit Building, 117 Tran Duy Hung street, Trung Hoa ward, Cau Giay district, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

