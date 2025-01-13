Tuyển Project Manager VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,300 - 2 USD

Mức lương 1,300 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 2 USD

Korean Speaking Project Manager for Supporting the Entry of Korean Startups into Vietnam

Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 3 years of relevant professional experience.

- Proficiency in Korean (spoken and written) for business communication.

- Ability to build relationships and communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders.

- Business-level English proficiency (speaking and writing) is preferred.

- Desire to develop a career in the startup and emerging technology sectors.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Monday to Friday work schedule.

- Paid annual leave.

- Competitive salary: USD 1,300–1,700/month (negotiable based on experience).

- 13th-month salary bonus.

- Performance-based incentives.

- Provides Vietnam public holidays plus additional holidays designated by the Korean Embassy in Vietnam

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

