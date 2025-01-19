Tuyển Project Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại BSS Group
- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu
BSS Commerce is a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, dedicated to delivering high-quality services to our clients. Our Service Department plays a crucial role in ensuring our products and services meet the evolving needs of our customers.
A solution-oriented team player with a customer-centric mind and technical leadership.
Key responsibilities
Manage the relationship with clients and all stakeholders around the world.
Apply management skills and knowledge to all project phases, and contribute to making dreams into websites together with an awesome engineering team.
Manage the project estimating activities and coordinate schedule of activities related to the project
Conduct project meetings to communicate individual roles, project expectations, and ensure that all project team members have the tools and training required to perform effectively.
Monitor projects on a regular basis, evaluate progress and quality and manage issue resolution processes to ensure corrective actions are taken.
Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout the entire project execution
Analyze and discuss the potential risk or benefit involved in using the specified technology solution to address the project requirements.
Have an infectious can-do attitude that inspires others and encourages great performance in a fast-moving environment.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have good knowledge of e-commerce and technology
Fluent English and computer literacy are required
Managerial experience applying analytical thinking and problem-solving skills
Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices
Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a plus
Experienced with PHP/Magento development is a plus
Own or potentially develop BSS core values FIRE: Fervor, Face the challenge, Integrity, Responsibility, Respect, Enjoy
Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Have good knowledge of e-commerce and technology
Fluent English and computer literacy are required
Managerial experience applying analytical thinking and problem-solving skills
Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices
Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a plus
Experienced with PHP/Magento development is a plus
Own or potentially develop BSS core values FIRE: Fervor, Face the challenge, Integrity, Responsibility, Respect, Enjoy
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI