Tuyển Project Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

BSS Commerce is a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, dedicated to delivering high-quality services to our clients. Our Service Department plays a crucial role in ensuring our products and services meet the evolving needs of our customers.

A solution-oriented team player with a customer-centric mind and technical leadership.

Key responsibilities

Manage the relationship with clients and all stakeholders around the world.

Apply management skills and knowledge to all project phases, and contribute to making dreams into websites together with an awesome engineering team.

Manage the project estimating activities and coordinate schedule of activities related to the project

Conduct project meetings to communicate individual roles, project expectations, and ensure that all project team members have the tools and training required to perform effectively.

Monitor projects on a regular basis, evaluate progress and quality and manage issue resolution processes to ensure corrective actions are taken.

Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout the entire project execution

Analyze and discuss the potential risk or benefit involved in using the specified technology solution to address the project requirements.

Have an infectious can-do attitude that inspires others and encourages great performance in a fast-moving environment.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree required, from 1 year of project management and related experience

Have good knowledge of e-commerce and technology

Fluent English and computer literacy are required

Managerial experience applying analytical thinking and problem-solving skills

Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a plus

Experienced with PHP/Magento development is a plus

Own or potentially develop BSS core values FIRE: Fervor, Face the challenge, Integrity, Responsibility, Respect, Enjoy

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

