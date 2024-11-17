Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN YUJIN VINA làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Long An: Lô E1, Đường Số 6, KCX Hòa Bình, Xã Nhị Thành, Huyện Thủ Thừa, Tỉnh Long An, Thủ Thừa

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Tiếp nhận , xử lí PR/ Reception, PR processing.

Reception, PR processing.

Tìm kiếm nhà cung cấp trong và ngoài nước/ Search for domestic and foreign suppliers.

Search for domestic and foreign suppliers.

Thường xuyên theo dõi và đánh giá hoạt động của nhà cung cấp/ Regularly monitor and evaluate supplier performance.

Regularly monitor and evaluate supplier performance.

Tạo PO, trình duyệt PO/ Create PO, PO browser.

Create PO, PO browser.

Gửi đơn hàng điều phối giao hàng/ Delivery Coordination Order Submission.

Delivery Coordination Order Submission.

Theo dõi công nợ. Xử lý chứng từ/ Debt tracking. Document processing.

Debt tracking. Document processing.

Giải quyết các sự vụ phát sinh, yêu cầu gấp/ Solve arising incidents, urgent requirements.

Solve arising incidents, urgent requirements.

Thực hiện các báo cáo công việc do cấp trên yêu cầu/ Perform work reports requested by superiors.

Perform work reports requested by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tốt nghiệp trung cấp, cao đăng trở lên các ngành có liên quan/ Graduated from intermediate, high school or higher in related disciplines.

Graduated from intermediate, high school or higher in related disciplines.

Có kinh nghiệm ít nhất 2 năm ở vị trí tương đương/ At least 2 year's experience in a similar position.

At least 2 year's experience in a similar position.

Sử dụng tiếng Anh phục vụ công việc: có khả năng làm việc với đối tác sử dụng tiếng Anh qua email, tin nhắn, liên hệ trực tiếp/ Use English for work: ability to work with English-speaking partners via email, text, direct contact...

Use English for work: ability to work with English-speaking partners via email, text, direct contact...

Có khả năng thương lượng, đàm phán, kỹ năng giao tiếp tốt, xử lý tình huống tốt/ Ability to negotiate, negotiate, good communication skills, handle situations well.

Ability to negotiate, negotiate, good communication skills, handle situations well.

Có khả năng kiểm soát tốt khối lượng lớn công việc cùng lúc, chịu được áp lực công việc/ Ability to control large workloads at the same time, withstand work pressure.

Ability to control large workloads at the same time, withstand work pressure.

Kỹ năng làm việc nhóm hiệu quả, hỗ trợ và hướng đến mục đích chung của bộ phận/ Effective, supportive and purpose-driven teamwork skills of the department

Effective, supportive and purpose-driven teamwork skills of the department

Siêng năng, trung thực, có ý chí phấn đấu/ Diligent, honest, have the will to strive.

Diligent, honest, have the will to strive.

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN YUJIN VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to regulations

24/24 accident insurance

13th month salary bonus

Opportunity for promotion

Gifts on holidays and Tet

Periodic health examination

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN YUJIN VINA

