Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TORRECID VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thu mua/Mua hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TORRECID VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đồng Nai: KCN Long Thành, Long Thành
Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Manage all domestic and oversea orders.
Source suppliers according to the purchasing activities (compare and evaluate offers from suppliers, negotiate contract, follow the contract progress)
Work with forwarders related to the delivery, custom clearance issue.
Coordinate with the production team to ensure safety stock
Input and control the internal system
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from the related degree (Import-Export, International Economic Relations, Foreign Trade, and others Economic Majors.)
High compromise and responsibility
Analytical & negotiation skill
Multitasking and good time-management
Able to work under high pressure
Written and verbal communication in English
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TORRECID VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunity to work in a globalized multinational group with the forefront of the ceramic field
Training for fresh graduates, non-experienced students
Opportunity to put knowledge into practice, work on real projects and learning from the best professionals in the industry
Internal promotion and developing career path as far as your abilities and your effort allows you
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TORRECID VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
