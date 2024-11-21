Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TORRECID VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: KCN Long Thành, Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Manage all domestic and oversea orders.

Source suppliers according to the purchasing activities (compare and evaluate offers from suppliers, negotiate contract, follow the contract progress)

Work with forwarders related to the delivery, custom clearance issue.

Coordinate with the production team to ensure safety stock

Input and control the internal system

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from the related degree (Import-Export, International Economic Relations, Foreign Trade, and others Economic Majors.)

High compromise and responsibility

Analytical & negotiation skill

Multitasking and good time-management

Able to work under high pressure

Written and verbal communication in English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TORRECID VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to work in a globalized multinational group with the forefront of the ceramic field

Training for fresh graduates, non-experienced students

Opportunity to put knowledge into practice, work on real projects and learning from the best professionals in the industry

Internal promotion and developing career path as far as your abilities and your effort allows you

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TORRECID VIỆT NAM

