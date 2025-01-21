Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

We are looking for a proactive and organized Human Resources (HR) - Administration (ADM) Intern to join our team. This internship provides an excellent opportunity to gain practical experience in Human Resources - Administration. The ideal candidate will assist with various Human Resources - Administration tasks, helping to ensure the smooth Human Resources - Administration operation.

Key Responsibilities:

• Perform administrative tasks such as daily operations (answering phones, greeting visitors, managing correspondence, arranging business travel, managing the office/work place); arrangements for meeting, appointment, events; and control the office supplies well to ensure stock levels are maintained.

• Participate in organizing engagement activities, employee care programs, employer branding activities

• Provide services to expatriate employees such as entry procedure/visa, work permit, residence card

• Support HR operations for the whole employee life cycle (from onboard to offboard)

• Data & document control: update data timely to ensure the accurate information & file documents both physically and electronically to ensure easy retrieval.

• Manage internal & external stakeholders for providing good HR-ADM services to the company & working with external departments when necessary.