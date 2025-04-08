Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Administrative duties and processes:

- HR activities relates to take care for all project members

- Coordinates and schedules appointment and travel plans for visitors and contractors if required

- Manage for project pantry

- Responsible for providing administrative support to project staffs

- Order, stock and coordinate delivery of office supplies

2. Procurement task: to issue PR/PO and Good received for all Project transactions

3. Finance and Control part:

- Perform as a project controller for controlling all financial documents (invoices, insurance certificate),

- Update the project budget as weekly basis and monthly basis

4. Asset management: Perform the asset management with engineers to handover to the operation

5. Be responsible for a Document Controller for controlling all technical documents (reports, procedures, drawings, specifications), maintain the project archive in good order