Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company
- Hưng Yên: Hưng Yên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Administrative duties and processes:
- HR activities relates to take care for all project members
- Coordinates and schedules appointment and travel plans for visitors and contractors if required
- Manage for project pantry
- Responsible for providing administrative support to project staffs
- Order, stock and coordinate delivery of office supplies
2. Procurement task: to issue PR/PO and Good received for all Project transactions
3. Finance and Control part:
- Perform as a project controller for controlling all financial documents (invoices, insurance certificate),
- Update the project budget as weekly basis and monthly basis
4. Asset management: Perform the asset management with engineers to handover to the operation
5. Be responsible for a Document Controller for controlling all technical documents (reports, procedures, drawings, specifications), maintain the project archive in good order
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company
