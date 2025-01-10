Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3,500 - 4,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 3,500 - 4,000 USD
• Strategic Leadership: Guide the strategic direction of engineering projects, ensuring alignment with business goals and driving innovation in technology and specialty industries.
• Team Mentorship: Lead and develop a high-performing applications engineering team, focusing on enhancing capabilities in pre- and post-sales support.
• Comprehensive Project Oversight: Manage all phases of engineering projects, including planning, design, testing, implementation, and risk mitigation.
• Customer-Centric Approach: Deliver exceptional support, including technical demonstrations, proposals, and presentations, to ensure customer satisfaction and project success.
• Revenue and Budget Management: Drive business growth by managing engineering contracts, revenue, EBIT, and departmental budgets efficiently.
• Application Engineering: Analyze product designs and customer requirements to develop aligned project specifications and innovative solutions.
• Technical Expertise: Provide advanced technical guidance, ensuring high-quality system setups, installations, and final design reviews.
• Business Development: Identify opportunities within existing contracts and create technical proposals to secure new business and drive revenue growth.
• Adaptation and Improvement: Research and recommend design improvements in response to technological advancements and changing customer needs.
• Additional Responsibilities: Execute tasks assigned by the Line Manager, ensuring alignment with strategic and operational objectives.
Với Mức Lương 3,500 - 4,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary & compensation package
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
