Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ISHIDA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ISHIDA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH ISHIDA VIỆT NAM

Sales Engineer

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISHIDA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 1/14 Đường Số 33, Khu Phố 2, Phường An Khánh, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Purpose:
- Develop & maintain a network of direct-sales partners & distributors in order to achieve individual sales targets.
Job responsibilities:
- Identify new markets, conduct regular visits to customers and distributors, assess customer requirements, and prepare quotations for both distributors and end-users.
- Collaborate with internal departments and relevant units to execute and complete business projects as planned.
- Manage accounts receivable independently, conduct negotiations, and finalize contracts and sales agreements.
- Maintain regular communication with direct-sales partners, distributors, and suppliers to strengthen business relationships.
- Participate in negotiations and establish long-term partnerships with distributors.
- Handle customer complaints directly and coordinate with relevant departments to ensure timely and satisfactory resolutions, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction.
- Follow up with existing clients, identify new business opportunities, collect customer data, and update it in the company system.
- Prepare weekly and monthly sales reports, as well as business performance analyses.
- Perform other tasks as assigned by the Company and Department.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- From 25 to 35 years old.
- Minimum of 1 year of experience in a similar role.
- Experience in B2B sales within the seafood industry is a strong advantage.
- Bachelor’s degree in Automation, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics, Business Administration, Hospitality, or related fields.
- Excellent interpersonal skills with professional business manners.
- Proficient in English (both written and spoken). Japanese language skills are a plus.
- Strong computer skills, with particular proficiency in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
- Ability to manage multiple tasks and adapt to shifting priorities.
- Willingness to travel for business, both domestically and internationally.
- Knowledge and experience in sales management, customer relationship development, basic business operations, import-export procedures, and mechanical systems.
- Outgoing, sociable personality with a passion for meeting and networking with people.
- Candidates with hometowns in the Mekong Delta region are preferred.
- Current and expected salary must be mentioned in CV.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISHIDA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working time: Monday to Friday.
- Attractive and competitive salary range (basic salary & allowances).
- Full statutory benefits including Social, Health, and Unemployment Insurance, in compliance with the Labor Code.
- Professional, dynamic, and international working environment.
- Annual performance-based salary review, bonus reviews twice a year.
- Annual health check-up and health insurance packages.
- Soft skills and professional development training.
- Company trips, team building activities, and other engaging corporate events.
- Long-term rewards for more than 5 years of employment.
- Up to 14 days of paid leave per year.
- Special occasion benefits, including marriage, childbirth, and gifts for Lunar New Year, Women\'s Day, and more.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISHIDA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ISHIDA VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH ISHIDA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

