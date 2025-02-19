Tuyển Sales Engineer Chi Nhánh Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Tại Đồng Tháp làm việc tại Đồng Tháp thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Factory Location: Lot III-6, Area C expansion, Sa Dec Industrial Park, Tan Khanh Dong Commune, Sa Dec City, Dong Thap Province

Factory Location:

Main responsibilities:

- Performing quality control checks on all systems and products.

- Analyzing data and drafting reports for review.

- Proposing and managing budgets for projects.

- Planning and executing strategies for completing projects on time.

- Researching and developing designs and products.

- Determining the need for training and talent development.

- Hiring contractors and building teams.

- Communicating the goals of the company to all engineers and professionals in the team.

- Perform other requirements from BOD.