Tuyển Sales Engineer Chi Nhánh Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Tại Đồng Tháp làm việc tại Đồng Tháp thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Engineer Chi Nhánh Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Tại Đồng Tháp làm việc tại Đồng Tháp thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Nhánh Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Tại Đồng Tháp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Chi Nhánh Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Tại Đồng Tháp

Sales Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Chi Nhánh Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Tại Đồng Tháp

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Tháp: Lô III

- 6, Khu C mở rộng, Khu công nghiệp Sa Đéc, Xã Tân Khánh Đông, Thành phố Sa Đéc, Tỉnh Đồng Tháp

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Factory Location: Lot III-6, Area C expansion, Sa Dec Industrial Park, Tan Khanh Dong Commune, Sa Dec City, Dong Thap Province
Factory Location:
Main responsibilities:
- Performing quality control checks on all systems and products.
- Analyzing data and drafting reports for review.
- Proposing and managing budgets for projects.
- Planning and executing strategies for completing projects on time.
- Researching and developing designs and products.
- Determining the need for training and talent development.
- Hiring contractors and building teams.
- Communicating the goals of the company to all engineers and professionals in the team.
- Perform other requirements from BOD.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in engineering or technical management
- About 5 years' experience in engineering or technical with senior level of higher; Prior experience working in aquafeed production preferred.

Tại Chi Nhánh Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Tại Đồng Tháp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Tại Đồng Tháp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Chi Nhánh Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Tại Đồng Tháp

Chi Nhánh Olam Global Agri Việt Nam Tại Đồng Tháp

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đồng Tháp, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-engineer-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-dong-thap-job314014
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VIỆT NGA
Tuyển Kỹ sư hệ thống CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VIỆT NGA làm việc tại Đồng Tháp thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VIỆT NGA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Tháp Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ NÔNG NGHIỆP HOÀNG PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ NÔNG NGHIỆP HOÀNG PHÚC làm việc tại An Giang thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ NÔNG NGHIỆP HOÀNG PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
An Giang Bạc Liêu Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Vĩnh Long Hậu Giang Bến Tre Sóc Trăng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÍN TIẾN
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÍN TIẾN làm việc tại Đồng Tháp thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÍN TIẾN
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Tháp Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 244 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 233 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất