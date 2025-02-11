Tuyển Sales Engineer KOTRA HCM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

※ Company Profile

- Company Name: SEAPAC COMPANY

- Industry Type: Manufacturing fishing tackles

- Web site: www.seapac.co.kr

- Major Achievement:

We are manufacturing for sports and commercial fishing equipment for over 20 years, exporting directly to the U.S. Walmart, Canada, Russia, and Europe. Our headquarters is Busan in Korea, and have manufacturing plants in Vietnam and Dalian. We are looking for global talent to join our team.

※ Job Details

Position: Chief Engineer

Nationality: Vietnam

- Make drawing by 2D, 3D design, machine design & some of skill for PLC.

※ Working Conditions

Working Days: 6 days per week

Working Hours: 8 hours per day

Working Place (Location): CAN DUOC DISTRICT, LONG AN PROVINCE, VIET NAM