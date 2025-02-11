Tuyển Sales Engineer KOTRA HCM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại KOTRA HCM
- Long An: CAN DUOC DISTRICT, LONG AN PROVINCE, VIET NAM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
※ Company Profile
- Company Name: SEAPAC COMPANY
- Industry Type: Manufacturing fishing tackles
- Web site: www.seapac.co.kr
- Major Achievement:
We are manufacturing for sports and commercial fishing equipment for over 20 years, exporting directly to the U.S. Walmart, Canada, Russia, and Europe. Our headquarters is Busan in Korea, and have manufacturing plants in Vietnam and Dalian. We are looking for global talent to join our team.
※ Job Details
Position: Chief Engineer
Nationality: Vietnam
- Make drawing by 2D, 3D design, machine design & some of skill for PLC.
※ Working Conditions
Working Days: 6 days per week
Working Hours: 8 hours per day
Working Place (Location): CAN DUOC DISTRICT, LONG AN PROVINCE, VIET NAM
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại KOTRA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KOTRA HCM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI