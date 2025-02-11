Tuyển Sales Engineer KOTRA HCM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KOTRA HCM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại KOTRA HCM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: CAN DUOC DISTRICT, LONG AN PROVINCE, VIET NAM

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

※ Company Profile
- Company Name: SEAPAC COMPANY
- Industry Type: Manufacturing fishing tackles
- Web site: www.seapac.co.kr
- Major Achievement:
We are manufacturing for sports and commercial fishing equipment for over 20 years, exporting directly to the U.S. Walmart, Canada, Russia, and Europe. Our headquarters is Busan in Korea, and have manufacturing plants in Vietnam and Dalian. We are looking for global talent to join our team.
※ Job Details
Position: Chief Engineer
Nationality: Vietnam
- Make drawing by 2D, 3D design, machine design & some of skill for PLC.
※ Working Conditions
Working Days: 6 days per week
Working Hours: 8 hours per day
Working Place (Location): CAN DUOC DISTRICT, LONG AN PROVINCE, VIET NAM

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại KOTRA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KOTRA HCM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 708B 7Fl Diamond Plaza 34 Le Duan Street, Ben Nghe Ward Dist 1 HCMC

