Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: F12, Century Tower, Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary: The Marketing Manager at Spica Vietnam will be responsible for driving new business, maintaining and enhancing relationships with existing customers, and ensuring customer satisfaction. The role requires a dynamic and proactive individual who can conduct market analysis, represent the company at various events, and frequently travel across Vietnam and Southeast Asia to engage with customers.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Business Development:

o Identify and pursue new business opportunities.

o Develop and implement strategies to acquire new customers.

o Build a robust pipeline of potential clients and track progress through the sales cycle.

2. Customer Relationship Management:

o Maintain and strengthen relationships with current customers.

o Ensure customer satisfaction by addressing their needs and concerns promptly.

o Plan and execute customer retention strategies.

3. Customer Engagement:

o Organize and participate in customer meetings, events, and functions.

o Arrange and host wine and dine sessions to build rapport and strengthen relationships with key customers.

4. Market Analysis:

o Conduct thorough market research and analysis to understand industry trends and customer needs.

o Monitor competitors and market conditions to identify opportunities for growth.

o Provide insights and recommendations to the senior management team based on market analysis.

5. Travel:

o Travel frequently within Vietnam and Southeast Asia to meet with existing and potential customers.

o Represent Spica Vietnam at industry events, trade shows, and conferences.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.

• Proven experience in marketing, sales, or business development roles.

• Strong understanding of the textile and garment industry is a plus.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Ability to travel frequently and adapt to a dynamic work environment.

• Proficiency in market analysis and research methodologies.

• Self-motivated with a results-driven approach.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.

• Travel allowances.

• Opportunities for professional growth and development.

• Collaborative and supportive work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPICA ELASTIC VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.