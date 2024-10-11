Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 63 Lê Văn Lương, Trung Hòa, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking for this position a sales leader with an entrepreneurial mindset who would dare to conquer a new height together with us. The sale leader will be working closely with the CEO to build the sales team, define our service offerings, and set up a partner network aiming to quadruple revenue in 2023.
Business Development / Sales Project Management Contribution to Local Marketing, Partnerships, and Events Other tasks as requested by the manager
Business Development / Sales
Project Management
Contribution to Local Marketing, Partnerships, and Events
Other tasks as requested by the manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in both spoken and written English Ability to work independently Hardworking and self-accountable Fast learner and sense of urgency to accomplish given tasks Good knowledge in the Internet and IT industry is an advantage
Fluent in both spoken and written English
Ability to work independently
Hardworking and self-accountable
Fast learner and sense of urgency to accomplish given tasks
Good knowledge in the Internet and IT industry is an advantage

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working directly with business owners to define opportunities together and build Go To Market strategy. Working on Blockchain / Metaverse Consulting Projects for International Clients Build your high-level valuable global enterprise connections Travel opportunities to many countries around the world (EU, US, AU, JP, SEA) Attractive salary package Salary review twice a year Working in a young, super-talented, and supportive team environment Technical, English certificate bonus Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party
Working directly with business owners to define opportunities together and build Go To Market strategy.
Working on Blockchain / Metaverse Consulting Projects for International Clients
Build your high-level valuable global enterprise connections
Travel opportunities to many countries around the world (EU, US, AU, JP, SEA)
Attractive salary package
Salary review twice a year
Working in a young, super-talented, and supportive team environment
Technical, English certificate bonus
Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays
Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities
Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà HL, 6/82 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

