Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking for this position a sales leader with an entrepreneurial mindset who would dare to conquer a new height together with us. The sale leader will be working closely with the CEO to build the sales team, define our service offerings, and set up a partner network aiming to quadruple revenue in 2023.

Business Development / Sales Project Management Contribution to Local Marketing, Partnerships, and Events Other tasks as requested by the manager

Fluent in both spoken and written English Ability to work independently Hardworking and self-accountable Fast learner and sense of urgency to accomplish given tasks Good knowledge in the Internet and IT industry is an advantage

Working directly with business owners to define opportunities together and build Go To Market strategy. Working on Blockchain / Metaverse Consulting Projects for International Clients Build your high-level valuable global enterprise connections Travel opportunities to many countries around the world (EU, US, AU, JP, SEA) Attractive salary package Salary review twice a year Working in a young, super-talented, and supportive team environment Technical, English certificate bonus Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party

