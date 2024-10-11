Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
- Hà Nội: 63 Lê Văn Lương, Trung Hòa, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking for this position a sales leader with an entrepreneurial mindset who would dare to conquer a new height together with us. The sale leader will be working closely with the CEO to build the sales team, define our service offerings, and set up a partner network aiming to quadruple revenue in 2023.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in both spoken and written English
Ability to work independently
Hardworking and self-accountable
Fast learner and sense of urgency to accomplish given tasks
Good knowledge in the Internet and IT industry is an advantage
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working directly with business owners to define opportunities together and build Go To Market strategy.
Working on Blockchain / Metaverse Consulting Projects for International Clients
Build your high-level valuable global enterprise connections
Travel opportunities to many countries around the world (EU, US, AU, JP, SEA)
Attractive salary package
Salary review twice a year
Working in a young, super-talented, and supportive team environment
Technical, English certificate bonus
Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays
Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities
Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
