Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Tư Vấn Hàn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Phòng 303, toà nhà Toserco Vạn Phúc, số 2, phố Núi Trúc, Phường Kim Mã, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Identify and approach potential customers in both domestic and international markets, focusing on manufacturers using RPET fiber.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, including Mirae JSC, Eco Vina., Ltd, and other industry players.

Conduct market research to identify new business opportunities, industry trends, and competitive pricing strategies.

Develop and execute sales strategies to increase revenue and market share in the RPET fiber sector.

Prepare and present business proposals, sales contracts, and product presentations to prospective clients.

Identify and assess potential suppliers for recycled PET staple fiber in Vietnam and overseas.

Negotiate pricing, quality standards, and terms with suppliers to ensure cost-effective sourcing.

Evaluate supplier performance and maintain long-term partnerships for consistent raw material supply.

Coordinate with suppliers and logistics teams to ensure on-time delivery of products.

Manage the shipping process, including handling customs clearance, import/export documentation, and warehouse coordination.

Ensure quality control by working closely with suppliers to meet customer specifications.

Work with PET bottle collection companies, group or individuals to procure and process high-quality recycled PET.

Oversee procurement, quality control, and logistics related to PET bottle bales.

Research new recycling opportunities, such as electronic chip recycling, to explore additional business ventures.

Serve as the primary point of contact for clients, providing technical support and product information.

Address customer inquiries, manage complaints, and ensure satisfaction with product quality and delivery.

Develop long-term partnerships through excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Track sales performance, market trends, and competitor activities to adjust business strategies.

Provide regular reports to management on revenue, profitability, and customer engagement.

Stay up to date with advancements in recycled polyester fiber technology and market dynamics.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: 2+ years in international sales, fiber industry, or recycled materials trade preferred.

Education: Bachelor's degree in Business, International Trade, Supply Chain Management, or related fields.

Languages: Strong English proficiency (TOEIC 750+ preferred); additional languages are a plus.

Excellent negotiation and communication skills for B2B sales.

Knowledge of recycled polyester fiber (RPET), PET bottle recycling, and supply chain logistics.

Ability to manage multiple projects, prioritize tasks, and meet sales targets.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and CRM tools.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Tư Vấn Hàn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Lunch: Provided at the office.

Salary & Bonus: Clear salary structure, including a 13th-month salary.

Salary Review: Annual salary review after 1 year of employment.

Health Check: Annual health check after 1 year of employment.

Insurance: Full contribution to social insurance (BHXH), health insurance (BHYT), and unemployment insurance (BHTN).

Vacation: Paid leave and benefits as per Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Tư Vấn Hàn

