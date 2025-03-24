Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI VIỆT Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General management tasks:

General management tasks

- Directly manage, arrange and organize branch personnels optimally.

- Build organizational models, work processes, and assign tasks to departments and individuals of the branch to ensure smooth operation and professionalism.

- Operate, organize, monitor and propose solutions for the branch to achieve the planning goals assigned by the company.

- Other tasks as directed by the Director.

Sale Team Management:

- Recruit, train, and develop a professional team.

- Distribute tasks appropriately and manage the work schedules of staff.

- Assign and manage the list of potential clients for the sales team.

- Conduct regular performance evaluations and provide feedback to improve work efficiency.

- Monitor daily, weekly, and monthly sales activities and performance, motivate team members to deliver the best results.

- Take responsibility for sale team performance, report sales results weekly and monthly to the Board of Directors.

- Develop action plans to achieve the company\'s goals, identifying solutions and plans to improve outcomes.