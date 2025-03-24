Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI VIỆT Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI VIỆT Á
- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
General management tasks:
- Directly manage, arrange and organize branch personnels optimally.
- Build organizational models, work processes, and assign tasks to departments and individuals of the branch to ensure smooth operation and professionalism.
- Operate, organize, monitor and propose solutions for the branch to achieve the planning goals assigned by the company.
- Other tasks as directed by the Director.
Sale Team Management:
- Recruit, train, and develop a professional team.
- Distribute tasks appropriately and manage the work schedules of staff.
- Assign and manage the list of potential clients for the sales team.
- Conduct regular performance evaluations and provide feedback to improve work efficiency.
- Monitor daily, weekly, and monthly sales activities and performance, motivate team members to deliver the best results.
- Take responsibility for sale team performance, report sales results weekly and monthly to the Board of Directors.
- Develop action plans to achieve the company\'s goals, identifying solutions and plans to improve outcomes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI VIỆT Á Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI VIỆT Á
