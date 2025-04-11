Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Illies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Illies Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Lot 1301, 13th Floor, Authority of Radio Frequency Management Building, 115 Tran Duy Hung, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi City, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities
Description
• Sales Strategy & Market Expansion
- Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve revenue and growth targets
1. - Identify and pursue new business opportunities while maintaining strong relationships with
existing clients
- Conduct market research to understand customer needs and competitive positioning.
• Customer & Stakeholder Management
- Build and maintain long-term partnerships with key industry players, decision-makers, and
2. stakeholders.
- Conduct regular visits, follow-ups, and negotiations to ensure customer satisfaction and
business growth.
• Technical & Business Consultation
- Provide expert advice on textile machinery solutions, offering technical presentations and
3. product demonstrations.
- Lead negotiations to secure profitable deals while ensuring long-term business
sustainability.
• Offer & Contract Preparation
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Illies Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Illies Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
