Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH AVIAREPS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH AVIAREPS Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/05/2025
Công ty TNHH AVIAREPS Việt Nam

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công ty TNHH AVIAREPS Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Generate and execute sales strategies to increase flight bookings and market presence;
Establish and maintain strong relationships with travel agencies, corporate clients, and other business partners;
Coordinate and manage sales activities, including promotional campaigns and special offers;
Collaborate with the client’s team to ensure alignment on pricing, policies, and sales targets;
Track and report on sales performance, providing regular updates and recommendations for optimization;
Prepare sales presentations and business plans;
Prepare pricing sheets, benchmarks, and analyze competitive fares;
Attend industry events and meetings to enhance brand visibility and network with key stakeholders;
Support with administrative tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 5 years of experience in a commercial or sales-related role within the aviation industry or a similar sector;
Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and familiar with systems like Amadeus, DDS, eSmash;
Excellent numeracy skills, with experience in Excel for data analysis;
Experience with customer relationship management and building long-term partner relationships;
Already-established network of relationships with key leisure and corporate trade partners in Vietnam;
Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to influence and build relationships with clients and stakeholders;
Knowledge of the aviation market and trends in the region;
Detail-oriented and accurate in preparing reports & analysis;
Results-driven, motivated and proactive attitude;
Experience working in a fast-pace, results-driven environment;
Excellent organizational and time management skills, with the ability to work independently;
Flexibility and adaptability to meet the changing needs of the business;
Fluency in Vietnamese and English, both written and spoken.
Ability to travel as required to meet with clients, partners, and attend industry events;
Applicants must have the right to live and work in Vietnam. AVIAREPS cannot assist with visa applications.

Tại Công ty TNHH AVIAREPS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Join a collaborative, global team with a strong network across 70 countries;
Thrive in a dynamic and innovative industry with exciting challenges;
Be part of an exciting new chapter for a renowned airline.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AVIAREPS Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Công ty TNHH AVIAREPS Việt Nam

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 21 Nguyễn Trung Ngạn, Quận 1

