Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH AVIAREPS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công ty TNHH AVIAREPS Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Generate and execute sales strategies to increase flight bookings and market presence;
Establish and maintain strong relationships with travel agencies, corporate clients, and other business partners;
Coordinate and manage sales activities, including promotional campaigns and special offers;
Collaborate with the client’s team to ensure alignment on pricing, policies, and sales targets;
Track and report on sales performance, providing regular updates and recommendations for optimization;
Prepare sales presentations and business plans;
Prepare pricing sheets, benchmarks, and analyze competitive fares;
Attend industry events and meetings to enhance brand visibility and network with key stakeholders;
Support with administrative tasks.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and familiar with systems like Amadeus, DDS, eSmash;
Excellent numeracy skills, with experience in Excel for data analysis;
Experience with customer relationship management and building long-term partner relationships;
Already-established network of relationships with key leisure and corporate trade partners in Vietnam;
Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to influence and build relationships with clients and stakeholders;
Knowledge of the aviation market and trends in the region;
Detail-oriented and accurate in preparing reports & analysis;
Results-driven, motivated and proactive attitude;
Experience working in a fast-pace, results-driven environment;
Excellent organizational and time management skills, with the ability to work independently;
Flexibility and adaptability to meet the changing needs of the business;
Fluency in Vietnamese and English, both written and spoken.
Ability to travel as required to meet with clients, partners, and attend industry events;
Applicants must have the right to live and work in Vietnam. AVIAREPS cannot assist with visa applications.
Tại Công ty TNHH AVIAREPS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thrive in a dynamic and innovative industry with exciting challenges;
Be part of an exciting new chapter for a renowned airline.
