Tuyển Sales Manager CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The position will lead the implementation of digital technologies across an organization, overseeing the strategy, planning, and execution of projects that transform business operations by integrating new digital tools and processes. In addition, the position will collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for improvement and ensure successful digital adoption throughout the company. Detailed tasks include:

• Identifying areas for digital transformation within the organization.

• Developing a comprehensive digitalization strategy aligned with business goals.

• Analyzing industry trends and emerging technologies to identify potential solutions.

• Leading cross-functional teams to implement digital projects including managing project timelines, budgets, and monitoring project progress and addressing potential risks.

• Researching and evaluating new digital technologies and platforms.

• Selecting appropriate solutions based on business needs and requirements.

• Communicating digital transformation initiatives to stakeholders at all levels.

• Developing training programs to support user adoption of new digital tools.

• Addressing resistance to change and fostering a culture of digital innovation.

• Monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of digital initiatives.

• Presenting insights and recommendations to leadership teams.