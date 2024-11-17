Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Unit Corp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
Unit Corp

Kinh doanh phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh phần mềm Tại Unit Corp

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and generate new business in the Vietnam market with customers/ partners in the BSFI and Enterprise Sector to promote UNIT Technology Corporation’s business lines.
Develop and implement strategic sales plan for customers.
Build up and effectively manage a continuous sales pipeline to ensure stable business generation.
Liase with the Technical/BU team, partners and related departments to prepare proposals for customers. Follow up to ensure the deals are properly managed, closed, contracts/ POs are properly signed off to avoid unnecessary risk.
Coordinate and cooperate with related departments to ensure projects are running smoothly. Follow up with customer until final completion. Act as main contract point for problem solving with the customers/partners where applicable.
Ensure all transactions strictly complied with group/company policies & procedures and local legislation.
Achieve yearly KPI as agreed with the line manager.
Other duties as may be required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experienced of IT Solution, particularly in BSFI or Enterprise sectors.
Good soft skills in communication, negotiation, problem solving, critical thinking and presentation.
Some legal knowledge as it relates to business transactions.
Team player, positive attitude and reliable.

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits
Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday
12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year
Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law
13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company
UNIT-Care health care insurance by level
Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability
Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities
Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad
Work on the latest technology platform
Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Unit Corp

Unit Corp

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 5-6-7-8-9-10 - Nikko Building, 374 Vo Van Tan Street, Ward 5, District 3, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-manager-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job252135
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 28 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 25/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 28 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 25/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH Tư vấn & Phát triển Giáo dục InnEdu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tư vấn & Phát triển Giáo dục InnEdu
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH DMSpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH DMSpro
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
9 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH TM VÀ DV NINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM VÀ DV NINA
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KHOA HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ BÁCH KHOA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KHOA HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ BÁCH KHOA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MEMBEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MEMBEE
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG Y TẾ CỘNG ĐỒNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG Y TẾ CỘNG ĐỒNG
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Thương Hiệu Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Thương Hiệu Việt
6 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tới 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tới 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm bePOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu bePOS
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
6 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE
3 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty CP An ninh mạng Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu Công ty CP An ninh mạng Việt Nam
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm BASE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 35 Triệu BASE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
18 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Synnex FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Synnex FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Trên 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE
1,000 - 2,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm