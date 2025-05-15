Tuyển Sales Manager A France Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại A France Pharmaceutical Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 186 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Medical and Sales Training Manager is responsible for designing, implementing, and optimizing training programs to enhance the competencies of the sales team. This role integrates medical, product knowledge, regulatory training, and sales skills development to align with the company’s business strategy.
The role also involves providing medical expertise, responding to medical inquiries, supporting regulatory affairs, maintaining relationships with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and assisting in organizing scientific events.
Responsibilities
1. Training Needs Analysis (TNA)
• Collaborate with stakeholders (HR, SFE, BUH, Marketing, Medical, and Sales) to analyze competency gaps within the sales force.
• Conduct Competency Framework assessments to identify key factors affecting sales.
• Develop tailored training programs that align with the company’s business model and market needs.
2. Sales & Product Training Development
• Develop product knowledge training also focusing on competitive differentiation.
• Conduct soft skills and sales training, including negotiation, communication, and objection handling.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại A France Pharmaceutical Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại A France Pharmaceutical Company
