Tuyển Sales Manager A France Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Medical and Sales Training Manager is responsible for designing, implementing, and optimizing training programs to enhance the competencies of the sales team. This role integrates medical, product knowledge, regulatory training, and sales skills development to align with the company’s business strategy.

The role also involves providing medical expertise, responding to medical inquiries, supporting regulatory affairs, maintaining relationships with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and assisting in organizing scientific events.

Responsibilities

1. Training Needs Analysis (TNA)

• Collaborate with stakeholders (HR, SFE, BUH, Marketing, Medical, and Sales) to analyze competency gaps within the sales force.

• Conduct Competency Framework assessments to identify key factors affecting sales.

• Develop tailored training programs that align with the company’s business model and market needs.

2. Sales & Product Training Development

• Develop product knowledge training also focusing on competitive differentiation.

• Conduct soft skills and sales training, including negotiation, communication, and objection handling.