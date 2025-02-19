Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH New Edge làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 700 USD

Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH New Edge làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 700 USD

Công Ty TNHH New Edge
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH New Edge

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH New Edge

Mức lương
Từ 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 63 Lo Lu Street, Trường Thạnh, District 9, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Từ 700 USD

PURPOSE
You are desiring to earn more money and wanting an unlimited income. You are looking for a working environment with a high opportunity of moving up.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Developing Sales Strategies: Creating and implementing effective sales strategies to drive revenue growth, expand market share, and achieve sales targets.
• Building and Managing Client Relationships: Cultivating strong relationships with existing clients while actively seeking out and developing relationships with new clients in the packaging industry.
• Identifying customer needs, challenges, and opportunities to tailor solutions that meet their requirements and address pain points effectively.
• Product & Material Knowledge: Maintaining a deep understanding of the packaging converter's product line, features, and benefits to effectively communicate and demonstrate value to clients.
• Market Analysis: Conducting market research and analysis to identify trends, competitor activities, and emerging opportunities in the packaging industry.
• Negotiation and Pricing: Negotiating contracts and pricing agreements with clients while ensuring profitability and maintaining competitive pricing strategies.
• Sales Forecasting and Reporting: Generating sales forecasts, tracking sales performance metrics, and preparing regular sales reports to management.

Với Mức Lương Từ 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH New Edge Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH New Edge

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH New Edge

Công Ty TNHH New Edge

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 63 Đường Lò Lu, Phường Trường Thạnh, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

