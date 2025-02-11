Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP NGHỀ NGHIỆP SHD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 679 Dien Bien Phu, Ward 25, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Business tasks

- Develop and implement monthly, quarterly, and annual plans for the department.

- Propose and roll out the company’s business programs and policies to employees and partners.

- Seek and expand a network of partners to jointly implement the program.

- Quickly and promptly update market and competitor information to create appropriate business strategies.

- Coordinate with relevant departments to effectively implement plans.

- Assist in handling business-related complaints for employees. - Exceed the department's assigned targets.

Management tasks

- Ensure internal recruitment KPIs and the quality of new hires.

- Directly train staff on company content, including products, processes, issued regulations, and policies, ensuring 100% employee comprehension.

- Responsible for developing training materials related to business operations: B2B, B2C, lead generation, consulting, sales, and customer service skills.

- Assign tasks, supervise, and evaluate subordinate staff.

- Support staffs and partners.

- Manage and oversee all activities within the department and partner units.

1. Qualification : Bachelor's degree or higher

2. Professional Knowledge :

- Major: Business Administration, Economics, Educational Management, or a related field.

- In-depth knowledge of the Vietnamese education system, labor market, and cultural nuances.

- Ability to identify high-potential candidates from various sources, including universities, colleges, and online platforms.

3. Experience level :

- Minimum of 5 years of experience in recruitment or education consultancy, specifically focused on the Vietnamese market.

- A strong track record of successfully recruiting and placing candidates in overseas roles.

- At least 1 year of experience in a similar position

4. Networking

- Existing relationships with potential partner organizations and industry contacts in Vietnam.

- A well-established network within Vietnamese universities, colleges, and other educational institutions is a big plus.

- Basic Salary: 20 million, commission per student case

- Social Insurance: Full compliance with state regulations.

- Health Check-ups: Annual check-ups at University Medical Center.

- Additional Benefits: 13th-month salary, annual leave, holiday and birthday bonuses, maternity leave, and support for personal circumstances.

- Salary Increase: Annual based on company policy.

- Annual Travel: Company trips.

- Dynamic Work Environment: High support from colleagues and management.

- Opportunity to Experience German Working Culture: Experience in a German working style and environment.

