Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Negotiation, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and execute sales strategies to penetrate the market and achieve sales targets.

Lead and manage a Sales Team, providing guidance, training, and support to ensure high performance and sales success.

Conduct market research and analysis to identify potential customers, market trends, and opportunities for growth.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key vendors, negotiating contracts and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Collaborate with cross - functional teams, including marketing and product development, to align sales strategies with market demands.

Monitor competitor activity and market trends, adapting sales strategies accordingly to maintain a competitive edge.

Prepare and present regular sales reports to senior management, highlighting performance, challenges, and recommending strategic adjustments.

Attend industry, trade shows and events to network with potential clients and stay updated on industry trends.

Stay up - to - date with industry news, product updates, and competitor activities to provide insights and recommendations to the team.

Other tasks assigned by BOD.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Printing, Packaging, or other relevant fields

At least 5 years’ experience in business-to-business sales, packaging/printing preferred

Experience in Sales Manager to large brands/buyers.

Experience in leading a team.

Great verbal and written communication skills

Good command of English. Chinese is an advance.

Able to manage, motivate, train, and develop self, team, and factories to achieve

Good active listening, negotiation, presentation, communication, and management skills.

Have systematic skill and sales management skill.

People-oriented, results-driven, bring optimism and positive energy to the team.

Strong analytical and problem - solving abilities.

Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận

Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

