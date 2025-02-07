Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group
- Hồ Chí Minh: Negotiation, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and execute sales strategies to penetrate the market and achieve sales targets.
Lead and manage a Sales Team, providing guidance, training, and support to ensure high performance and sales success.
Conduct market research and analysis to identify potential customers, market trends, and opportunities for growth.
Build and maintain strong relationships with key vendors, negotiating contracts and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Collaborate with cross - functional teams, including marketing and product development, to align sales strategies with market demands.
Monitor competitor activity and market trends, adapting sales strategies accordingly to maintain a competitive edge.
Prepare and present regular sales reports to senior management, highlighting performance, challenges, and recommending strategic adjustments.
Attend industry, trade shows and events to network with potential clients and stay updated on industry trends.
Stay up - to - date with industry news, product updates, and competitor activities to provide insights and recommendations to the team.
Other tasks assigned by BOD.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 5 years’ experience in business-to-business sales, packaging/printing preferred
Experience in Sales Manager to large brands/buyers.
Experience in leading a team.
Great verbal and written communication skills
Good command of English. Chinese is an advance.
Able to manage, motivate, train, and develop self, team, and factories to achieve
Good active listening, negotiation, presentation, communication, and management skills.
Have systematic skill and sales management skill.
People-oriented, results-driven, bring optimism and positive energy to the team.
Strong analytical and problem - solving abilities.
Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI