Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Competitive and attractive salary with regular salary increase opportunities All welfare systems such as social insurance and health insurance provided according to the law Opportunities for education and training to enhance professionalism Opportunities for promotion within the job Professional, dynamic, and friendly working environment Bonuses for holidays and performance Other benefits are provided according to company regulations, Quận 7

Sales Manager

Customer management (distributors, etc.)

Consulting and customer management for inverter and battery pack products

Sales of solar power systems and ESS (Energy Storage Solution)

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Experience working at a solar power installation company (EPC) (preferred)

Basic knowledge of electrical equipment (preferred)

At least 3 years of experience

Proficiency in English in all four skills (reading, writing, listening, speaking)

Quyền Lợi

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận

Lương cứng phụ thuộc vào doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

