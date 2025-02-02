Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC

Sales Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Competitive and attractive salary with regular salary increase opportunities All welfare systems such as social insurance and health insurance provided according to the law Opportunities for education and training to enhance professionalism Opportunities for promotion within the job Professional, dynamic, and friendly working environment Bonuses for holidays and performance Other benefits are provided according to company regulations, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Customer management (distributors, etc.)
Consulting and customer management for inverter and battery pack products
Sales of solar power systems and ESS (Energy Storage Solution)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience working at a solar power installation company (EPC) (preferred)
Basic knowledge of electrical equipment (preferred)
At least 3 years of experience
Proficiency in English in all four skills (reading, writing, listening, speaking)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận
Lương cứng phụ thuộc vào doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC

CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà COBI TOWER II, Số 5, Đường Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-manager-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job281671
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mathnasium Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Mathnasium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Tĩnh Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mathnasium Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Mathnasium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Tĩnh Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAMSCOOTER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LAMSCOOTER
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD Mathnasium Việt Nam
800 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VHG SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VHG SOLUTIONS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH New Edge làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 700 USD Công Ty TNHH New Edge
Trên 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH JM ENTERPRISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH JM ENTERPRISE
17 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3,000 - 3,500 USD DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
3,000 - 3,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH KSMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH KSMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Smartpay JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Smartpay JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Du lịch và sự kiện THD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH Du lịch và sự kiện THD
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty Cổ phần Seadent làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Seadent
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thú Cưng Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thú Cưng Việt Nam
Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Traveloka Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Traveloka Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1000 - 2000 Triệu Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Develing International (Viet Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Develing International (Viet Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SSR VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SSR VINA
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần DatVietVAC Group Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần DatVietVAC Group Holdings
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School
2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Quảng Cáo Sáng Tạo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Quảng Cáo Sáng Tạo
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 250 - 500 USD AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
250 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager NashTech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NashTech
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Coats Footwear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Coats Footwear Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co.
2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Test Rite (Vietnam) CO., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Test Rite (Vietnam) CO., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Olam Global Agri Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD Olam Global Agri Việt Nam
1,500 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm