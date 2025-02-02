Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC
- Hồ Chí Minh: Competitive and attractive salary with regular salary increase opportunities All welfare systems such as social insurance and health insurance provided according to the law Opportunities for education and training to enhance professionalism Opportunities for promotion within the job Professional, dynamic, and friendly working environment Bonuses for holidays and performance Other benefits are provided according to company regulations, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Customer management (distributors, etc.)
Consulting and customer management for inverter and battery pack products
Sales of solar power systems and ESS (Energy Storage Solution)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Basic knowledge of electrical equipment (preferred)
At least 3 years of experience
Proficiency in English in all four skills (reading, writing, listening, speaking)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương cứng phụ thuộc vào doanh số
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
