Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Navigos Search

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,000 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Your main responsibilities are:
• Consistently apply One Best Way for B2B enquiry handling, including qualifying the enquiry, communication guidelines, inclusions and services, overcoming objections, and closing the sales.
• Build rapport with partners by engaging with them where they need us, be it by phone, email, text, chat/messenger, or video call.
• Develop ‘sticky’ relationships with agents and partners by showing your interest in them and their customers, beyond just the request at hand.
• Love to chase target and exceed your own sales targets.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• A degree in tourism and hospitality is an advantage.
• Minimum 1-year experience in the tourism industry or inbound tourism is desirable.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English is required, other European languages would be an advantage.
• Proven experience of meeting and exceeding sales targets and KPI's.
• Expertise and knowledge about tourism destination is essential.
• Advanced computer skills and the ability to confidently learn new computer systems.
The Attributes:
• Outstanding sales skills with strong customer care focus.
• Results orientated, highly organised and great at problem solving.
• Excellent communicator – comfortable communicating by phone, video calls, email, and chat/messenger.
• Able to remain calm and patient under pressure and juggle multiple tasks.
• Able to work independently and within a team, assisting team members to help everyone achieve results.
• Comfortable with a flexible rotating roster that may include late nights, weekends, and early mornings and flexible when uncertainties and changes arise. Your commitment to a 24-hour shifting schedule is mandatory and greatly appreciated.
• Willing to travel on business when required.
• Personally aligned with company purpose and values.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications and systems would be an advantage.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

