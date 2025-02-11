Tuyển Sales Marketing CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Work as part of a project development team for several projects

• Independently execute projects & present to get management approval from beginning till completion

• Setting the design direction for the development of the projects as well as critiquing and reviewing of design proposals by consultants.

• Propose design consultant list & Liaise with the appointed design consultants and be involved in all stages of projects such as concept design, schematic design, design development, detail design and construction, review of mock-ups and shop drawings.

• Execute other responsibilities which include undertaking preliminary feasibility studies to assess development potential of new projects or acquisitions and undertaking simple in-house design projects.

• Running Feasibility proposal for potential project

• Perform audit checks/quality checks through site walk at construction sites to ensure compliance with approved drawings and design intentions.