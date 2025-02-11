Tuyển Sales Marketing CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
- Hà Nội: Tầng 30, Tháp 1, Tòa nhà Capital Place, số 29 Liễu Giai, Phường Ngọc Khánh, Quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Work as part of a project development team for several projects
• Independently execute projects & present to get management approval from beginning till completion
• Setting the design direction for the development of the projects as well as critiquing and reviewing of design proposals by consultants.
• Propose design consultant list & Liaise with the appointed design consultants and be involved in all stages of projects such as concept design, schematic design, design development, detail design and construction, review of mock-ups and shop drawings.
• Execute other responsibilities which include undertaking preliminary feasibility studies to assess development potential of new projects or acquisitions and undertaking simple in-house design projects.
• Running Feasibility proposal for potential project
• Perform audit checks/quality checks through site walk at construction sites to ensure compliance with approved drawings and design intentions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 7-10 years of relevant working experience with reputable consultant firms or developers, preferably with exposure in individual projects, preferably with exposure in residential real estate, with experience overseeing projects from the inception to completion
