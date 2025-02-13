Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO
- Hà Nội: Sun Red River Building, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mission: Acquire SP (e.g. design & build, construction, and interior) as customer of E-commerce and promote material sales to SP.
• Approach potential SP, explain about services and products, and acquire opportunities to offer company’s products to projects of SP
• Make proposal to SP by selecting suitable products, checking quotations with suppliers, and making proposal form
• Negotiate with suppliers and SP to close a deal
• Execute payment and delivery process with suppliers and SP
• Other works required (if any)
*A manager will closely work together for smooth on-boarding, acquiring products knowledge, one team target achievement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Ability to use English at work
• Good communication skill
Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Company policy
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
