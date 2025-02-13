Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mission: Acquire SP (e.g. design & build, construction, and interior) as customer of E-commerce and promote material sales to SP.

• Approach potential SP, explain about services and products, and acquire opportunities to offer company’s products to projects of SP

• Make proposal to SP by selecting suitable products, checking quotations with suppliers, and making proposal form

• Negotiate with suppliers and SP to close a deal

• Execute payment and delivery process with suppliers and SP

• Other works required (if any)

*A manager will closely work together for smooth on-boarding, acquiring products knowledge, one team target achievement.