Tuyển Sales Marketing Exotic Voyages làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Exotic Voyages
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Exotic Voyages

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Exotic Voyages

Mức lương
700 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 33B Phạm Ngũ Lão, Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD

An enthusiastic and engaged sales person who is willing to join our Sales team in Hanoi, Vietnam. She or he is a Vietnamese native, speaks English fluently looking to work with international clients, in a great and friendly multi-cultural company and wishing to share her/his passion for their country & traveling.
Job Description
To achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule:
- Managing a client portfolio
- Communicating with B2B/DIRECT clients, meeting their demands and requirements via social network (such as Whatsapp, Skype, etc), emails or phone
- Understand how clients think and adapt your ideas to suit individual needs
- Making calculations and sending quotations
- Elaborating tour programs according to clients’ requests and following the Sales Department procedures
- Advising clients and keeping abreast of the market news and the forthcoming products
- Co-operating with the operation and accounting departments to follow up and to ensure the completion of the tour programs created
- Collecting marketing documents and providing additional information to clients (about the destination and the products) in order to boost sales
- Attending team meetings / trainings / inspection trip

Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Exotic Voyages Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Exotic Voyages

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Exotic Voyages

Exotic Voyages

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hanoi Head Office – C/o ATS Hotel, Suite 226, Pham Ngu Lao Street, Hoan Kiem Dist, Hanoi City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

