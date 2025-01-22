Tuyển Sales Marketing Casper Vietnam., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Manage and guide QA team to ensure tests are performed correctly and on time.

- Ensure QA team has sufficient skills and knowledge to perform software, hardware and integration testing

- Technical communication with suppliers on product quality

- Build test case and improve QA processes:

• Develop and maintain testing procedures for household products.

• Ensure testing procedures include key elements such as functionality, performance, durability, compatibility, and maintainability testing.

• Integrate automated testing tools into process testing and ensure optimal tool usage

- Product quality assurance:

• Verify and trace key quality indicators (KPIs) to evaluate testing effectiveness and product quality

• Test and validations functional, durability, and performance testing for household products such as TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines

• Ensure product compliance with national quality and safety standards

- Troubleshooting and Risk Management:

• Analyze and resolve quality issues detected during production and inspection

• Collaborate with other departments (production, R&D, maintenance) to address quality issues and potential risks