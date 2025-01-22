Tuyển Sales Marketing Casper Vietnam., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Casper Vietnam., JSC
- Hà Nội: Tầng 7, Leadvisors Tower, 643 Phạm Văn Đồng, Cổ Nhuế 1, Q.Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Manage and guide QA team to ensure tests are performed correctly and on time.
- Ensure QA team has sufficient skills and knowledge to perform software, hardware and integration testing
- Technical communication with suppliers on product quality
- Build test case and improve QA processes:
• Develop and maintain testing procedures for household products.
• Ensure testing procedures include key elements such as functionality, performance, durability, compatibility, and maintainability testing.
• Integrate automated testing tools into process testing and ensure optimal tool usage
- Product quality assurance:
• Verify and trace key quality indicators (KPIs) to evaluate testing effectiveness and product quality
• Test and validations functional, durability, and performance testing for household products such as TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines
• Ensure product compliance with national quality and safety standards
- Troubleshooting and Risk Management:
• Analyze and resolve quality issues detected during production and inspection
• Collaborate with other departments (production, R&D, maintenance) to address quality issues and potential risks
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Casper Vietnam., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Casper Vietnam., JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
