Tuyển Sales Marketing PioneerX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 125 - 20 USD

Mức lương 125 - 20 USD
Giới tính Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển 1 người
Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 203 Nguyễn Huy Tưởng - Thanh Xuân Trung - Thanh Xuân - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 125 - 20 USD

• Film and edit product videos for e-commerce platforms (Shopee, Lazada, Amazon, etc.).

• Develop creative ideas and short, engaging scripts tailored to each product.

• Collaborate with the Marketing team to ensure videos align with brand messaging and objectives.

• Build and maintain relationships with partners, platforms, and industry stakeholders.

• Edit videos with effects, sound, and subtitles to enhance audience appeal.

• Monitor and analyze video performance to optimize content quality.

• Skills in design, Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator are a plus.

Với Mức Lương 125 - 20 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 2 years of experience in video production, preferably in e-commerce.

• Proficient in video editing software like Adobe Premiere, After Effects, or equivalents.

• Creative mindset with strong visual thinking and attention to detail.

• Teamwork skills with the ability to collaborate across departments.

• Energetic, adaptable, and eager to learn.

• Work from Monday to Friday (8h30-12h and 13h-17h30).

Benefits

Tại PioneerX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PioneerX

