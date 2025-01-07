Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,500 USD

As the Lean Manager, you will play a critical role in leading and supporting lean transformation within our dynamic manufacturing environment. You will apply lean principles to optimize processes, increase efficiency, and drive sustainable improvements. Your expertise and leadership skills will enable you to effectively guide cross-functional teams to achieve performance objectives and deliver strategic projects in alignment with company goals.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and implement lean manufacturing initiatives across the factory to improve processes, reduce waste, and enhance productivity.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with company objectives and effective execution of lean strategies.

Actively manage dynamic manufacturing contexts, adapting lean principles to address evolving challenges and achieve continuous improvement targets.

Utilize lean tools and methodologies, ensuring the effective application of 5S, Kaizen, Value Stream Mapping, and other lean techniques.

Mentor and train team members on lean practices, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Track, analyze, and report on lean initiatives’ performance and their impact on efficiency, quality, and cost.

Drive strategic projects to improve operational efficiency and meet company performance goals.