Tuyển Sales Marketing Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The opportunity:

Lead a functional work team within Accounts Payable (AP) focused on the complete, accurate, and timely completion of accounting transactions. Ensure compliance with internal guidelines and procedures as well as external regulatory requirements.

How do you make impact:

- You must ensure accurate tracking and processing Accounts Payable transactions, ensure all invoices recorded into system are complied with tax regulations and company requirements.

- You will perform necessary activities within the Accounts Payable area to ensure accurate and timely reporting for monthly closing. You will execute analysis and reports as assigned and takes appropriate action as necessary. Cooperate with Finance CSS Center team in India for daily work.

- You will comply with and help achieve Internal Control over Financial Reporting compliance in Accounts Payable for applicable templates.

- You will compliance with Hitachi Energy’s Financial Accounting and Reporting Manuals, and local GAAP. You will conducts investigations of likely issues and address them to be solved as necessary.

- You will oversee Accounts Payable organization structure and work allocation for individuals involved in processing. Ensure that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Supervise, guide, motivate, and develop direct subordinates within HR policies.