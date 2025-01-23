Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dic (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBILITY / TRÁCH NHIỆM

• To plan the coverage of your area in the most effective and economical manner. A cycle of calling plans for your area should be worked out in a systematic manner before your next calling day.

• To ensure that all customers and prospective customers’ records are kept up to date through our customers ‘data’ file with full information on names, initial, designation, machinery details and the potential of each account.

• The maintenance of good customers relationship and to establish effective contacts with them at all levels, especially when purchases are influenced by a number of people.

• Submit previous day sales report by the next working day and also whenever required, to write and submit any file notes, problem reports or other investigative report should the Company deemed it necessary.

• The handling of complaints by our customers.

• Prepare action plans and schedules how to reach monthly and yearly targets.

• Implementation of new sales promotion or trial at your customers’ premises with the objective of securing sales.

• The continuous survey on our market and reporting on competitors’ activities, methods, products and prices.

• Coordinate with distributor and sales admin for paperwork on delivery.