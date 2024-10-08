Tuyển Quản lý dự án xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH SIAMP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lô E1, đường K1, KCN CÁt Lái, Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Thủ Đức

The primary function of this position is to conduct new & improvement products development of sanitary products (Fittings: Inlet – outlet valves; Concealed Cistern...)

· Kept Siamp’s cross-functional teams involved in projects/products developping on track with assigned responsible

RESPONSIBILITY AND TASK

· Leads and coordinates the project’s team.

· Adheres to the objectives of the Marketing’s dept specifications, approved by GR1 internal process.

· Prepares and presents project milestones (GR) as part of the Project Management procedure.

· Ensures compliance with the budgets and costs defined in GR3.

· Draws up the project development schedule and ensures that it is adhered to.

· Ensures that the quality objectives set at the start of the project are met.

· Takes corrective action to control deviations.

· Informs the Management Team of any significant and/or difficult points (on a weekly basis)

· Ensures and maintains relations with the customer (internal or external) throughout the life of the project.

· Authorities: Alerts the Management Team if there are any deviations/blocking points

PROFILE & JOB REQUIREMENT

PROFILE & JOB REQUIREMENT

· General engineering or equivalent - Mastery of Project Management

· Mechanical engineering - Hydraulics - Plastics

· Mastery of Microsoft Project - Pack Office

· Leadership - Good organization/methodology - Good interpersonal skills - Ability to summaries - Ability to manage priorities - Ability to take decisions.

· Experiences: Min 5 years in similar job

· Fluency in Vietnamese, with English proficiency

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SIAMP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefit:

Social insurance regime (pay full 100% of salary)

Bonus regime (13th month salary, other bonuses)

Health care (24H Insurance )

Trained

Annual Travel

Annual Year End

Other benefits on holidays, birthdays,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SIAMP

