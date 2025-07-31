Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 28 Triệu

Mức lương 23 - 28 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Geleximco, 36 P. Hoàng Cầu, Chợ Dừa, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc SEO Với Mức Lương 23 - 28 Triệu

Audit and improve site crawlability, indexation, Core Web Vitals, structured data, schema markup, etc.

Fix technical issues and collaborate with devs on performance optimization.

2. Off-page SEO:

Build high-quality backlinks through ethical outreach, guest posts, partnerships, and digital PR.

Manage backlink health and disavow harmful links.

3. Analysis & Reporting:

Use GA4, GSC, Ahrefs, and Screaming Frog to monitor SEO health, track performance, and report insights.

4. Collaboration:

Partner with the SEO Content Specialist to ensure all content is technically sound and reinforced by off-page authority-building strategies.

Work cross-functionally with the Marketing team to align SEO efforts with broader campaign goals and brand positioning.

Collaborate with developers to implement SEO-friendly architecture, improve site performance, and resolve technical issues that may impact indexing, crawling, or user experience.

Với Mức Lương 23 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2.5+ years of experience in technical SEO and/or link-building

Strong understanding of Google’s algorithm, ranking factors, and search engine behavior

Proficient in tools like Google Search Console, Screaming Frog, Ahrefs/SEMrush, GA4

Familiar with HTML/CSS basics, JavaScript SEO, and CMS SEO (e.g., WordPress)

Experience conducting comprehensive technical audits and implementing SEO best practices

Proven experience with link building strategies, including outreach, guest posting, and backlink analysis

English: Certificate of English, English skills equivalent to IELTS 5.5+

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to collaborate cross-functionally

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary starts at 23.000.000đ - 30.000.000đ/month (Negotiation) based on performance.

starts at 23.000.000đ

.000.000đ/month (Negotiation)

Probation period: 2 months.

Probation period: 2 months

Working time: 8 hours/day from Monday to Friday, You will work from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM at the office (lunch time from 12:00 - 1:00 PM).

8 hours/day from Monday to Friday,

You will work from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM at the office (lunch time from 12:00 - 1:00 PM).

Softel Solutions Office: 7th Floor, Geleximco Building, 36 Hoang Cau, Cho Dua, Dong Da, Ha Noi.

12 annual days, 11 public holidays, pay insurance (BHXH, BHYT, BHTN), and other benefits based on the Vietnam Labor Code.

Opportunity to travel and on-site work in the US.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL

