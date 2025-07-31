Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 28 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/09/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL

SEO

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng SEO Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL

Mức lương
23 - 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Geleximco, 36 P. Hoàng Cầu, Chợ Dừa, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc SEO Với Mức Lương 23 - 28 Triệu

Audit and improve site crawlability, indexation, Core Web Vitals, structured data, schema markup, etc.
Fix technical issues and collaborate with devs on performance optimization.
2. Off-page SEO:
Build high-quality backlinks through ethical outreach, guest posts, partnerships, and digital PR.
Manage backlink health and disavow harmful links.
3. Analysis & Reporting:
Use GA4, GSC, Ahrefs, and Screaming Frog to monitor SEO health, track performance, and report insights.
.
4. Collaboration:
Partner with the SEO Content Specialist to ensure all content is technically sound and reinforced by off-page authority-building strategies.
Work cross-functionally with the Marketing team to align SEO efforts with broader campaign goals and brand positioning.
Collaborate with developers to implement SEO-friendly architecture, improve site performance, and resolve technical issues that may impact indexing, crawling, or user experience.

Với Mức Lương 23 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2.5+ years of experience in technical SEO and/or link-building
Strong understanding of Google’s algorithm, ranking factors, and search engine behavior
Proficient in tools like Google Search Console, Screaming Frog, Ahrefs/SEMrush, GA4
Familiar with HTML/CSS basics, JavaScript SEO, and CMS SEO (e.g., WordPress)
Experience conducting comprehensive technical audits and implementing SEO best practices
Proven experience with link building strategies, including outreach, guest posting, and backlink analysis
English: Certificate of English, English skills equivalent to IELTS 5.5+
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to collaborate cross-functionally

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary starts at 23.000.000đ - 30.000.000đ/month (Negotiation) based on performance.
starts at 23.000.000đ
.000.000đ/month (Negotiation)
Probation period: 2 months.
Probation period: 2 months
Working time: 8 hours/day from Monday to Friday, You will work from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM at the office (lunch time from 12:00 - 1:00 PM).
8 hours/day from Monday to Friday,
You will work from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM at the office (lunch time from 12:00 - 1:00 PM).
Softel Solutions Office: 7th Floor, Geleximco Building, 36 Hoang Cau, Cho Dua, Dong Da, Ha Noi.
12 annual days, 11 public holidays, pay insurance (BHXH, BHYT, BHTN), and other benefits based on the Vietnam Labor Code.
Opportunity to travel and on-site work in the US.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL

CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, tòa nhà Geleximco, 36 phố Hoàng Cầu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

