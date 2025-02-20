Tuyển Social Media Ebara Vietnam Pump Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Dương: Lô đất XN01, KCN Lai Cách, TT. Lai Cách, H. Cẩm Giàng, Tỉnh Hải Dương., Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1- Proceed the oversea/ domestic contract/ purchase order, control the delivery time & the price level competitively, develop supply chain suitably.

2- Check & ensure the shipping documents correctly for the importation/ delivery process

3- Other related tasks of the Purchasing Section/ Procurement & Logistic Department.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Vietnamese male. Good command of English. Proficient in MS Office skills.

• Bachelor degree in Mechanics or related fields.

• Team working, independent working capacity, communication & negotiation skills.

• Hai Duong person is a high priority

For the two positions being recruited, one requires candidates to have at least 03 years of experience in a similar role. Preference will be given to those with in-depth knowledge of procurement and extensive expertise in supply chain management.

