Tuyển Social Media Ebara Vietnam Pump Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Ebara Vietnam Pump Company Limited
- Hải Dương: Lô đất XN01, KCN Lai Cách, TT. Lai Cách, H. Cẩm Giàng, Tỉnh Hải Dương., Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1- Proceed the oversea/ domestic contract/ purchase order, control the delivery time & the price level competitively, develop supply chain suitably.
2- Check & ensure the shipping documents correctly for the importation/ delivery process
3- Other related tasks of the Purchasing Section/ Procurement & Logistic Department.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor degree in Mechanics or related fields.
• Team working, independent working capacity, communication & negotiation skills.
• Hai Duong person is a high priority
For the two positions being recruited, one requires candidates to have at least 03 years of experience in a similar role. Preference will be given to those with in-depth knowledge of procurement and extensive expertise in supply chain management.
Tại Ebara Vietnam Pump Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ebara Vietnam Pump Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
