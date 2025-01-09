Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited

Mức lương
1,000 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 21F Office Building, Lotte Mall Hanoi, No. 272 Vo Chi Cong, Phu Thuong Ward, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Position Overview:
We are seeking talented SDK Engineers to join our Chief Technology Office (CTO) entity at LG Electronics.
Chief Technology Office (CTO)
The CTO's key functions include developing proprietary technologies to enhance LG products and platforms, such as webOS, LUPA, AI-powered devices, and energy solutions.
CTO's key functions
webOS, LUPA
As an SDK Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in developing and enhancing SDKs to support application development (e.g., web applications, Flutter applications) for smart TVs, IoT devices, and embedded systems.
As an SDK Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in developing and enhancing SDKs to support application development (e.g., web applications, Flutter applications) for smart TVs, IoT devices, and embedded systems
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain SDKs: webOS CLI, webOS Studio, webOS Emulator, LUPA Studio, etc.
Design and develop SDKs to support new application development using Flutter on webOS.
Collaborate closely with global R&D teams to provide technical guidance, resolve issues, and gather feedback to deliver high-quality work on time with optimal performance.
Collaborate closely
Stay updated on emerging technologies, tools, and frameworks relevant to SDK development.
Stay updated

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited

LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 32 & 34, tòa nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

