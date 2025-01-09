Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited
- Hà Nội: 21F Office Building, Lotte Mall Hanoi, No. 272 Vo Chi Cong, Phu Thuong Ward, Tay Ho District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD
Position Overview:
We are seeking talented SDK Engineers to join our Chief Technology Office (CTO) entity at LG Electronics.
The CTO's key functions include developing proprietary technologies to enhance LG products and platforms, such as webOS, LUPA, AI-powered devices, and energy solutions.
As an SDK Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in developing and enhancing SDKs to support application development (e.g., web applications, Flutter applications) for smart TVs, IoT devices, and embedded systems.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain SDKs: webOS CLI, webOS Studio, webOS Emulator, LUPA Studio, etc.
Design and develop SDKs to support new application development using Flutter on webOS.
Collaborate closely with global R&D teams to provide technical guidance, resolve issues, and gather feedback to deliver high-quality work on time with optimal performance.
Stay updated on emerging technologies, tools, and frameworks relevant to SDK development.
