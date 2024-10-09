Tuyển Software Engineer HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu

Mức lương 50 - 70 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 8 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Toàn Quốc

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 50 - 70 Triệu

Drive the architectural strategy for product development, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and long-term scalability. Lead the design process for new features and systems, translating high-level requirements into detailed technical specifications. Innovate and propose new feature ideas, assessing their feasibility and potential impact on the product roadmap. Develop prototypes and conduct exploratory work with emerging technologies to keep the product at the technological forefront. Maintain hands-on involvement with product development, contributing to coding, testing, and deployment to ensure architectural consistency. Collaborate with Product Management and other departments to synchronize on technical requirements and feature designs. Provide technical leadership across teams, mentor team members, and participate in company‘s architectural decision-making

Với Mức Lương 50 - 70 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or a related technical discipline, or equivalent professional experience. A minimum of 5 years technical engineering experience creating well-structured code with tests in C#. Demonstrated expertise working with data, involving a lot of data manipulations, transformers, aggregations and query building / modifications. Excellent spoken and written English communication skills.

Preferred/Additional Skills:

A good working knowledge of agile software development methodologies and tools that enable these, such as Azure DevOps, GitHub, or others. Experience working with customers and across company boundaries. Experience with TypeScript and JavaScript frameworks such as React or Angular. Excellent problem-solving, testing and debugging skills. Ability to meet deadlines and commitment to team goals. Experience with shipping software products across multiple platforms/devices. A drive for self and team improvement and active engagement in ongoing improvement. Ability to collaborate with cross-located teams

Tại HVCG Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Review performance according to the company‘s rules Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path Participate in internal training programs to improve skills Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career Working hours: Hybrid from Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career Working hours: Hybrid from Monday to Friday (9h00-18h00), flexible check-in, no weekend working



Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HVCG Software

