Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 0 Triệu

Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/10/2024
Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Đến 0 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 47 Nguyễn Tuân, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 0 Triệu

ABOUT US
Base is a B2B SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) Company providing technology management solutions for SMEs enterprises.
Base will bring to your business the smartest, most modern technology products, based on three main components: Data & Artificial Intelligence (Data & AI), Interaction (Interaction), and Platform platform (Open Platform). And imagination knows no bounds: With whatever application you have or need, Base can help you integrate into a common platform. With a strong belief in young Vietnamese engineers, we are looking for talented Software Engineer for the Platform Team to pursue Base’s mission together: Build great enterprise software for Asia.
Software Engineer
WHAT YOU DO
From the beginning, you will be guided by Senior Engineer or Team Lead to:
Understand the products we‘re passionately building and know what to improve yourself to build them better in the future Understand and respect all the working principles Efficiently work with all the materials Get your very first products - “Starter Project" done, reviewed, and improved
Understand the products we‘re passionately building and know what to improve yourself to build them better in the future
Understand and respect all the working principles
Efficiently work with all the materials
Get your very first products - “Starter Project" done, reviewed, and improved
Then, you will join a full-cycle buildup apps/features in our platform:
full-cycle
Analyze product & Planning Design Database Develop & Test Demo & Launch Maintain & Update new features
Analyze product & Planning
Design Database
Develop & Test
Demo & Launch
Maintain & Update new features

Với Mức Lương Đến 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHO YOU ARE
We‘re looking for talented Software Engineers to join our team with below traits:
Solid knowledge in Algorithms & Data structures Strong knowledge and experience in using any programming language (PHP/Javascript is an advantage) Knowledge or experience in using Restful API, MySQL, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, jQuery, AJAX, JSON Understanding of performance optimization or experience in real applications in production, serving large amounts of users and data - is an advantage Desire to participate in building the product "B2B SaaS - Make in Vietnam"
Solid knowledge in Algorithms & Data structures
Algorithms & Data structures
Strong knowledge and experience in using any programming language (PHP/Javascript is an advantage)
Knowledge or experience in using Restful API, MySQL, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, jQuery, AJAX, JSON
Understanding of performance optimization or experience in real applications in production, serving large amounts of users and data - is an advantage
Desire to participate in building the product "B2B SaaS - Make in Vietnam"

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT YOU CAN GET
Special Benefits:
Attractive salary package up to 2000$ plus bonus based on performance Flexible evaluation of salary increase (1-2 times/year) commensurate with work results Opportunity to receive ESOP shares (employee stock ownership plan) for outstanding contributors High performance computer and screen Team building, vacation in a year, and other engagement activities Other benefits as prescribed by the Labor Law
Attractive salary package up to 2000$ plus bonus based on performance
Flexible evaluation of salary increase (1-2 times/year) commensurate with work results
Opportunity to receive ESOP shares (employee stock ownership plan) for outstanding contributors
High performance computer and screen
Team building, vacation in a year, and other engagement activities
Other benefits as prescribed by the Labor Law
Personal Development:
Fast-track career: Join a full cycle of building real products for market and continuously grow with the scalability of products. Unlimited learning opportunities: Enhance your expertise through a comprehensive training program, guidelines from mentors, buddies, and product development challenges. Visible values & impacts: Build world-class and high-performance products that solve pain points for millions of enterprises. Talented colleagues: Work with a team of enthusiastic and professional Product Builders who have already built a highly large-scale system serving 60+ millions of pageviews, hundreds of thousands users each month, and 9000+ enterprises; and graduated from top universities in Vietnam & the world (Stanford, UCLA, HUST, etc.).
Fast-track career: Join a full cycle of building real products for market and continuously grow with the scalability of products.
Fast-track career:
Unlimited learning opportunities: Enhance your expertise through a comprehensive training program, guidelines from mentors, buddies, and product development challenges.
Unlimited learning opportunities:
Visible values & impacts: Build world-class and high-performance products that solve pain points for millions of enterprises.
Visible values & impacts:
Talented colleagues: Work with a team of enthusiastic and professional Product Builders who have already built a highly large-scale system serving 60+ millions of pageviews, hundreds of thousands users each month, and 9000+ enterprises; and graduated from top universities in Vietnam & the world (Stanford, UCLA, HUST, etc.).
Talented colleagues:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3 Tòa A GoldSeason, 47 Nguyễn Tuân, Q. Thanh Xuân, TP Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

