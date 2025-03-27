Tuyển Software Engineer Trustify Technology (Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Trustify) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Mức lương 1 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 40/4 Đường Lam Sơn, Phường 2, quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD

Responsibilities:

• Automate test cases to ensure system quality.

• Propose automation testing solutions across different components of the system.

• Integrate with test management systems and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

• Participate in designing solutions that meet business requirements.

• Research and apply the latest technologies to the current system.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

• Experience with API testing and automation using Selenium and Appium in Java is a plus.

• Hands-on experience in mobile automation testing.

• Experience working with microservices architecture.

• Familiarity with the Scrum methodology.

• Experience with the following tools and technologies:

• CI/CD: Jenkins pipelines

Tại Trustify Technology (Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Trustify) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Đào tạo

- 100% salary in probation time

- Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance

- 12 annual leaves + holidays

- Bonus review bi-annually based on performance

- Annually company trip & project close team outing.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trustify Technology (Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Trustify)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin