Tuyển Software Engineer Trustify Technology (Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Trustify) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Trustify Technology (Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Trustify)
Mức lương
1 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 40/4 Đường Lam Sơn, Phường 2, quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD
Responsibilities:
• Automate test cases to ensure system quality.
• Propose automation testing solutions across different components of the system.
• Integrate with test management systems and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.
• Participate in designing solutions that meet business requirements.
• Research and apply the latest technologies to the current system.
Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Requirements:
• Experience with API testing and automation using Selenium and Appium in Java is a plus.
• Hands-on experience in mobile automation testing.
• Experience working with microservices architecture.
• Familiarity with the Scrum methodology.
• Experience with the following tools and technologies:
• CI/CD: Jenkins pipelines
• Experience with API testing and automation using Selenium and Appium in Java is a plus.
• Hands-on experience in mobile automation testing.
• Experience working with microservices architecture.
• Familiarity with the Scrum methodology.
• Experience with the following tools and technologies:
• CI/CD: Jenkins pipelines
Tại Trustify Technology (Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Trustify) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Đào tạo
- 100% salary in probation time
- Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance
- 12 annual leaves + holidays
- Bonus review bi-annually based on performance
- Annually company trip & project close team outing.
- 100% salary in probation time
- Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance
- 12 annual leaves + holidays
- Bonus review bi-annually based on performance
- Annually company trip & project close team outing.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trustify Technology (Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Trustify)
