Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/05/2025
Software Engineer

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: An Phu Plaza Serviced Apartment, Lý Chính Thắng, Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer

• Conduct product quality testing by understanding and applying various test methods effectively.
• Manage and resolve customer complaints efficiently.
• Collaborate closely with the factory to troubleshoot and resolve issues.
• Analyze data and provide reports to relevant stakeholders.
• Perform basic evaluations of sample products.
• Support additional customer service tasks as needed.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Bachelor’s degree in Technical Engineer, Industrial Engineering, Quality Management or any relevant major.
• At least 1 year of experience in QC department or Customer service
• Electrical Engineering background will be a plus
• Good communication skills (Good writing and speaking)
• High pressure from customer and good negotiation skills
• Proactive and willing to learn new things, and challenge without fear of failure (If any)
• English skill: Moderate level (Basic level will be considered depending on other qualifications and character)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

