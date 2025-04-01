Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: An Phu Plaza Serviced Apartment, Lý Chính Thắng, Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Conduct product quality testing by understanding and applying various test methods effectively.

• Manage and resolve customer complaints efficiently.

• Collaborate closely with the factory to troubleshoot and resolve issues.

• Analyze data and provide reports to relevant stakeholders.

• Perform basic evaluations of sample products.

• Support additional customer service tasks as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Technical Engineer, Industrial Engineering, Quality Management or any relevant major.

• At least 1 year of experience in QC department or Customer service

• Electrical Engineering background will be a plus

• Good communication skills (Good writing and speaking)

• High pressure from customer and good negotiation skills

• Proactive and willing to learn new things, and challenge without fear of failure (If any)

• English skill: Moderate level (Basic level will be considered depending on other qualifications and character)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin