Tuyển Software Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
- Hồ Chí Minh: 33 Ba Vì, phường 4, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Be a senior application engineer to analyse, develop, rollout and document all new required systems or new system enhancement.
Coordinate with project team to provide project update and provide support for all relevant teams in technical portion in business requirement analysis, technical design, SIT, UAT, deployment, post-golive.
Provide technical expertise to facilitate investigation of complex technical issues. Uses technical knowledge to provide solutions to complex issues in a timely and efficient manner.
Coordinate with relevant team to troubleshoot and report system incident.
Manage coordination at a local and international level where required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with background in Software Development.
At least 6-9 years as Senior Software Developer or above in a large foreign financial institution.
Strong experience in MS SQL, .NET framework, Angular, jQuery, JavaScript, Webservice.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment and under a lot of pressure to deliver.
Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees
PVI Healthcare Insurance for family
Moon cake, Tet Gift
Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.
Monthly birthday parties with cake/gifts and an additional paid day off.
High-resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).
Working hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Monday to Friday.
Workplace: 33 Ba Vi, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.
Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.
Learning and certification support.
Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI