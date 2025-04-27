Tuyển Software Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 33 Ba Vì, phường 4, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer

Be a senior application engineer to analyse, develop, rollout and document all new required systems or new system enhancement.

Coordinate with project team to provide project update and provide support for all relevant teams in technical portion in business requirement analysis, technical design, SIT, UAT, deployment, post-golive.

Provide technical expertise to facilitate investigation of complex technical issues. Uses technical knowledge to provide solutions to complex issues in a timely and efficient manner.

Coordinate with relevant team to troubleshoot and report system incident.

Manage coordination at a local and international level where required.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Good in English communication.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with background in Software Development.

At least 6-9 years as Senior Software Developer or above in a large foreign financial institution.

Strong experience in MS SQL, .NET framework, Angular, jQuery, JavaScript, Webservice.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment and under a lot of pressure to deliver.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.

PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees

PVI Healthcare Insurance for family

Moon cake, Tet Gift

Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.

Monthly birthday parties with cake/gifts and an additional paid day off.

High-resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.

Performance bonus plan.

Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).

Working hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Monday to Friday.

Workplace: 33 Ba Vi, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.

Learning and certification support.

Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

