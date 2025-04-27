Tuyển Software Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/05/2025
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 33 Ba Vì, phường 4, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Be a senior application engineer to analyse, develop, rollout and document all new required systems or new system enhancement.
Coordinate with project team to provide project update and provide support for all relevant teams in technical portion in business requirement analysis, technical design, SIT, UAT, deployment, post-golive.
Provide technical expertise to facilitate investigation of complex technical issues. Uses technical knowledge to provide solutions to complex issues in a timely and efficient manner.
Coordinate with relevant team to troubleshoot and report system incident.
Manage coordination at a local and international level where required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good in English communication.
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with background in Software Development.
At least 6-9 years as Senior Software Developer or above in a large foreign financial institution.
Strong experience in MS SQL, .NET framework, Angular, jQuery, JavaScript, Webservice.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment and under a lot of pressure to deliver.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.
PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees
PVI Healthcare Insurance for family
Moon cake, Tet Gift
Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.
Monthly birthday parties with cake/gifts and an additional paid day off.
High-resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).
Working hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Monday to Friday.
Workplace: 33 Ba Vi, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.
Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.
Learning and certification support.
Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HEAD OFFICE: 33 Ba Vi Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, HCMC / Ha Noi: 7th Floor, Sannam Tower, No.78 Duy Tan Quarter, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

