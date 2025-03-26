Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Navigos Group
- Hồ Chí Minh: E. Town Central, 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, phường 13, Quận 4, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD
1. Search & Client Management
• Responsible for delivering high quality service to clients and candidates
• Promote & build awareness of Navigos Search’s capabilities to an existing client or prospective client
• Work with client companies, find out about their business, their culture, their current and future recruitment needs, and to develop a loyal business relationship with them
• Attract quality candidates through preparing job descriptions/postings, screening and short listing applicants; as well as by networking, headhunting and through referrals
• Screen and interview candidates in accordance with company standards
• Organize interviews for candidate as requested by the client
• Ensure the recruitment speed and results of the assigned vacancies are efficient to turn around time and candidate’s qualifications
• Provide advice to both clients and candidates on salary, training and career progression
• Follow up on leads for permanent recruitment provided by other staff members
• Review recruitment policies to ensure effectiveness of selection techniques and recruitment programs
• Perform other tasks assigned by manager/director
2. Business Development & Strategies
• Actively market Navigos Search and services to clients and candidates
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
