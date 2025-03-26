Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

1. Search & Client Management

• Responsible for delivering high quality service to clients and candidates

• Promote & build awareness of Navigos Search’s capabilities to an existing client or prospective client

• Work with client companies, find out about their business, their culture, their current and future recruitment needs, and to develop a loyal business relationship with them

• Attract quality candidates through preparing job descriptions/postings, screening and short listing applicants; as well as by networking, headhunting and through referrals

• Screen and interview candidates in accordance with company standards

• Organize interviews for candidate as requested by the client

• Ensure the recruitment speed and results of the assigned vacancies are efficient to turn around time and candidate’s qualifications

• Provide advice to both clients and candidates on salary, training and career progression

• Follow up on leads for permanent recruitment provided by other staff members

• Review recruitment policies to ensure effectiveness of selection techniques and recruitment programs

• Perform other tasks assigned by manager/director

2. Business Development & Strategies

• Actively market Navigos Search and services to clients and candidates