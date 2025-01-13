Tuyển Software Engineer Regalo International LLC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As an Engineering Manager, you will play a key role in researching and developing innovative products. You will also be responsible for creating project budgets and overseeing successful execution throughout the year. Collaborating closely with various teams, you will ensure that projects are delivered on schedule and within budget, maintaining a high level of quality and adherence to organizational objectives.

Position:

• Lead a team of 3 – 5 engineers

• Create and provide new product development strategies.

• Spearhead research and creativity within the department.

• Lead execution and completion of product.

• Manage budget.

• Apply sound design principles and CAD practices to all design projects.

• Utilize Solidworks and PDM Pro for product designs and Stratasys MC250 for prototyping.

• Deliver designs for the required quality, cost and timing objectives.

• Create production ready documentation.

• Coordinate with Quality/Testing Department to ensure correct standards and regulations are applied.

• Quality control and oversees product development procedures to ensures our products meet quality and efficiency standard.

• Cross functional collaboration and coordination with internal Marketing team in US.